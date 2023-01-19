Multi Factor Authentication Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi Factor Authentication Market Value and CAGR

The global multifactor authentication market was valued at US$ 10.30 Bn in 2020, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 16.08% from 2021 to 2031 and market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 51.37 Bn by the end of 2031.

Authentication has always been an important part of online security and today, it is becoming even more important as cybercrime continues to grow. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is one way to help ensure that your data remains secure and that unauthorized persons cannot access your account. In this blog post, we will explore the multi factor authentication market and what companies are offering MFA solutions. We will also discuss the different benefits of MFA and how you can use it to protect your online presence.



Multi Factor Authentication Market Growth Drivers and Risks

One of the key factors that is boosting the growth of the multi factor authentication market is its broad application across various industries. Enterprises are increasingly adopting MFA for enhanced security measures, and this trend is set to continue in future. Moreover, MFA is also being adopted by service providers as an added layer of security for their customers. Governments are alsoocating funds towards implementing MFA across their establishments to ensure better security.

One of the largest risks is data security. If someone were to gain access to your account information or devices used for MFA, they would have access to your funds and could potentially cause serious financial damage. Additionally, phishing attacks can also target MFA users, as hackers often try to steal login credentials from unsuspecting users.



Multi Factor Authentication Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the multi factor authentication market include BROADCOM INC., DUO SECURITY INC. (CISCO SYSTEMS INC.) ,ENTRUST CORP.,FORGEROCK INC., HID GLOBAL CORP. (ASSA ABLOY AB), MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC, MICROSOFT CORP., OKTA INC., ONELOGIN INC. (ONE IDENTITY), ONESPAN INC., ORACLE CORP.



Multi Factor Authentication Market Segmentations

By Authentication Type

• Password Authentication

• Passwordless Authentication

BY Model Type

• Two Factor Authentication

• Three Factor Authentication

• Four Factor Authentication

• Five Factor Authentication



Table of content

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Overview

1.2 Study Goals and Objectives

1.3 Reasons for Doing This Study

1.4 Scope of Report

1.5 Intended Audience

1.6 Information Sources

1.7 Research Methodology

1.8 Geographic Breakdown

1.9 Analyst's Credentials

1.10 BCC Custom Research

1.11 Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Evolution of Authentication Methods

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.4 Competitive Rivalry

3.4.5 Threat of Substitutes

3.5 Standards/Specifications for Authentication Solutions

3.6 Future Outlook

3.7 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market Drivers

4.1.2 Market Restraints

4.1.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Technology Snapshot

5.1 Technology Trend Analysis

5.1.1 Out-of-Band Authentication

5.1.2 Built-In Authenticator Readers

5.1.3 Baked-In Authentication

5.2 Authentication Type

5.2.1 Password Authentication

5.2.2 Password-free Authentication

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component

6.1 Overview

6.2 Software

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Services

