Office Chairs Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Office Chairs Market Value and CAGR

The global office chairs market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period. The global office chairs industry was estimated to be worth USD 12.5 billion in 2023 and was expected to be worth USD 16.6 billion by 2030.

The office chair market refers to the market for furniture specifically designed for use in office settings. Office chairs are used by people who work in offices, whether in traditional office buildings or in home offices. The market for office chairs is driven by the increasing demand for comfortable, ergonomic seating solutions in the workplace. The average office worker or student can sit at their desk for up to 8 hours daily. Sitting puts a lot of strain and pressure on the body and can lead to various major health concerns such as heart disease, diabetes, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT). While many individuals assume it's natural to experience aches and pains after a long day at the office, having the improper chair or a badly set up desk is frequently to blame.



Office Chairs Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that are driving the growth of the office chair market. One of the main drivers is the increasing emphasis on ergonomics in the workplace. Ergonomic office chairs are designed to support the body and reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders, such as back pain and neck pain, which can be caused by prolonged sitting in poor posture. Another factor driving the market is the increasing trend towards flexible and remote working, which has led to a rise in the demand for home office furniture, including office chairs.

There are also a number of risks and challenges facing the office chair market. One risk is the increasing competition from low-cost, low-quality chairs manufactured in developing countries, which can put pressure on prices and margins. Another risk is the increasing adoption of standing desks and other alternative seating solutions, which may reduce the demand for traditional office chairs.



Office Chairs Market Keyplayers

Some major players in the office chairs market are GM Seating, Alera Elusion, Flokk, Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth Inc., Eurotech, HNI, Balt Butterfly, and Serta-Mid-Back.



Office Chairs Market Segmentations

By Type

• Ergonomic Chairs

• Computer Chairs

• Executive Office Chairs

• Conference Chairs

• Others

By End-User

• Hypermarkets

• Online Retails

• Specialty Stores

• Others

By Application

• School

• Enterprise

• Households

• Industrials

• Others



