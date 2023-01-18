Animal Medicine Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Medicine Market Value and CAGR

The global animal medicine market is expected to grow from $32.7 billion in 2020 to $37.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 16%.

Animal medicine is a field of veterinary medicine that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of disease in animals. It includes the study of anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, and surgery. Animal practitioners may provide care for many different types of animals, including domesticated pets, companion animals, livestock, and wildlife.



Animal Medicine Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth is mainly due to increasing awareness about the benefits of using animal-based medicines and increasing demand from key markets such as Europe, APAC, and Latin America. However, the market is also sensitive to factors such as growing concerns over antibiotic resistance and regulatory uncertainties.

One key growth driver for the animal medicine market is the increasing use of animal-based medicines in alternative therapies. These therapies are gaining popularity due to their potential therapeutic benefits, which include improved overall health and reduced side effects. In addition, rising consumer awareness about the importance of natural products is also supporting the growth of this market.

However, one major risk for the animal medicine market is growing concerns over antibiotic resistance and regulatory uncertainties. In addition, stringent safety regulations may hamper the adoption of new technologies by some companies operating in this market segment.

Animal Medicine Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players in the animal medicine market include Bayer AG (Germany), Merck & Co., Incorporated (USA), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA), and Zoetis Inc. (US).



Animal Medicine Market Segmentations

1) By Type:

• Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

• Feed Additives

2) By Type Of Animal:

• Livestock

• Companion Animals

3) By Type Of Prescription:

• OTC

• Prescription

4) By Route Of Administration:

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Others

5) By Distribution Channel:

• Veterinary Services

• Online

• Others



Table of content

1. Animal Medicine Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Type Of Animal

6.4. Segmentation By Type of Prescription

6.5. Segmentation By Route of Administration

6.6. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7. Animal Medicine Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Animal Medicine Market Segmentation By Type Of Medicine

7.2.1. Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

7.2.2. Feed Additives

7.3. Animal Medicine Segmentation By Type Of Animal

7.3.1. Poultry

7.3.2. Cattle (Dairy and Meat Purposes)

7.3.3. Dogs And Cats

7.3.4. Other Companion Animals

7.3.5. Other Livestock Animals

7.4. Animal Medicine Segmentation By Type Of Prescription

7.4.1. OTC

7.4.2. Prescription

7.5. Animal Medicine Segmentation By Route Of Administration

7.5.1. Oral

7.5.2. Intravenous

7.5.3. Subcutaneous

7.5.4. Others

7.6. Animal Medicine Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7.6.1. Veterinary Services

7.6.2. Online

7.6.3. Others

Toc Continue………………………..



