Automatic Weapons Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic Weapons Market Value and CAGR

The global automatic weapons market attained a value of about USD 7.41 billion in 2022. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 to reach nearly USD 11.74 billion by 2029.

The automatic weapons market is driven by the increasing demand for automatic weapons by law enforcement and militaries around the world. The deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is also triggering the growth of the market. Browse detailed profiles of the top players in the automatic weapons market and their key products and services. As military forces all around the world upgrade their arsenals with modern automatic weapons systems, demand for these products is likely to remain high in the near future.



Automatic Weapons Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Increased demand from militaries and law enforcement agencies for automatic weapons is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global automatic weapons market. This is in line with growing concerns about terrorism and other forms of crime, which are leading to an increase in demand for sophisticated firearms. Moreover, increasing sales of automatic weapons to civilian entities also contributes to market growth.

However, increased use of automatic weapon by criminals and terrorists has been a key restraining factor hampering market growth. This is due to fear among civilians and law enforcement agencies about indiscriminate firing of automatic weapons, which could lead to indiscriminate casualties.

Additionally, stringent regulations governing use and sale of automatic weapons are also likely to restrain market growth in some regions.

There are a number of risks associated with the automatic weapons market. The first and most obvious risk is that weapon systems could malfunction and cause injury or death. This is especially a concern when it comes to military-grade weapons, which are often designed for use in combat.



Automatic Weapons Market Key players

Some of the key players in the automatic weapons market include Barrett Manufacturing, Northrop Grumman (US), Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), FN Herstal (Belgium), ST Engineering (Singapore), Heckler & Koch AG (Germany), KBP Instrument Design Bureau (Russia), General Dynamics Corporation (US), and BAE Systems.



Automatic Weapons Market Segmentations

By Type:

• Fully Automatic

• Semi-Automatic

By Product:

• Automatic Rifle

• Machine Gun

• Automatic Launchers

• Automatic Cannon

• Gatling Gun



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Automatic Weapons Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Automatic Weapons Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Automatic Weapons Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automatic Weapons Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automatic Weapons Market Dynamics

3.1. Automatic Weapons Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increase in terrorist activities

3.1.1.2. Rising demand for Precision Weapon Systems

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Stringent manufacturing procedures

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing defence budgets

Chapter 4. Global Automatic Weapons Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Automatic Weapons Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automatic Weapons Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automatic Weapons Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automatic Weapons Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Fully Automatic

6.4.2. Semi-Automatic

Chapter 7. Global Automatic Weapons Market, by Product

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automatic Weapons Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automatic Weapons Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automatic Weapons Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automatic Rifle

7.4.2. Machine Gun

7.4.3. Automatic Launchers

7.4.4. Automatic Cannon

7.4.5. Gatling Gun

Toc Continue………………………..



