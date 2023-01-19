Pneumococcal Testing Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG, HOLOGIC, INC., MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC., and QUEST DIAGNOSTICS, INC. are some of the market leaders.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pneumococcal Testing Market Analysis

The Pneumococcal Testing Market is valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030. Pneumococcal disease is a serious and potentially deadly infection caused by the pneumococcus bacteria. It’s the leading cause of death from bacterial infections, and it can affect anyone, no matter their age or health. Preventing pneumococcal disease is important for everyone, and that’s why it’s important to have access to accurate and up-to-date pneumococcal testing. In this blog article, we will explore the global pneumococcal testing market and report on some of the key trends that are shaping it.



Pneumococcal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There is a growing trend for using pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCV) in developed countries as well as in regions such as Asia Pacific and South America. This is due to the fact that these vaccines offer better protection against pneumonia compared to existing vaccines.

However, the growth of the pneumococcal testing market is also subject to various risks such as regulatory uncertainty, lack of innovation in the technology sector, and increasing concern over antibiotic resistance. Thus, while the overall growth of the market is expected to remain high, these risks could hamper its growth prospects in certain regions or countries.



Pneumococcal Testing Market Keyplayers

ABBOTT LABORATORIES, BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, BIOMERIEUX S.A., BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG, HOLOGIC, INC., MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC., and QUEST DIAGNOSTICS, INC. are some of the market leaders.



Pneumococcal Testing Market Segmentations

By Type Pneumococcal Testing market has been segmented into:

• Analyzers

• Consumables

By Method Pneumococcal Testing market has been segmented into:

• Immunodiagnostics

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Point of Care (POC) Testing

By End-User Pneumococcal Testing market has been segmented into:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Homecare

• Others

Browse full report with Figures and more - https://douglasinsights.com/pneumococcal-testing-market



Table of Content-

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market, by Type

2.3.1. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market Size by Type: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

2.5. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market, by End-User

2.5.1. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market Size by End-User: 2020 VS 2028

2.6. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market, by Sales Channel

2.6.1. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market Size by Sales Channel: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL PNEUMOCOCCAL TESTING MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Pneumococcal Testing Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL PNEUMOCOCCAL TESTING MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Pneumococcal Testing Market

5. GLOBAL PNEUMOCOCCAL TESTING MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Pneumococcal Testing Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Pneumococcal Testing Market - By Type

5.3.1. Pneumococcal Testing Market - Type 1

5.3.2. Pneumococcal Testing Market - Type 2

5.3.3. Pneumococcal Testing Market - Type 3

5.3.4. Pneumococcal Testing Market - Type 4

6. GLOBAL PNEUMOCOCCAL TESTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Pneumococcal Testing Market - By Application

6.2.1. Pneumococcal Testing Market - Method 1

6.2.2. Pneumococcal Testing Market - Method 2

6.2.3. Pneumococcal Testing Market - Method 3

6.2.4. Pneumococcal Testing Market - Method 4

7. GLOBAL PNEUMOCOCCAL TESTING MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1. Overview

7.2. Key Findings for Pneumococcal Testing Market - By End-User

7.2.1. Pneumococcal Testing Market – End-User 1

7.2.2. Pneumococcal Testing Market – End-User 2

7.2.3. Pneumococcal Testing Market – End-User 3

7.2.4. Pneumococcal Testing Market – End-User 4

Toc Continue………………………..



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/pneumococcal-testing-market



Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.



Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/



Nimble Tech