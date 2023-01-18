Mold Release Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

The key players in this market are Chem-Trend LP, KgaA, Croda International PLC, LANXESS, and McGee Industries, Inc. others are among those involved.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mold Release Market Value and CAGR

The global mold release market reached a value of around USD 1.96 billion in 2022. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Mold release means a specialty coating applied to a mold surface to prevent the molded piece from sticking to the mold as it is removed. Mold release means a coating applied to molds to prevent products from sticking to the surfaces of the mold. Mold-release agents work by creating a barrier between the substrate and the surface of the mold. This barrier eliminates adhesion between the two materials, preventing mold damage and ensuring quick and easy release from the mold. The coating is applied to the surface of the mold before the substrate is cast.



Mold Release Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The market is also expected to be aided by factors such as increased demand for airtightness, water resistance, and temperature insulation in buildings. The mold release market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. On the product type side, the market is divided into medical devices (such as catheters, implants, etc.), adhesives and sealants (such as silicone rubber products), and plastics (including polystyrene). On the geography side, it is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

However, the market is also vulnerable to risks such as product recalls and environmental fluctuations that can adversely impact sales.



Mold Release Market Keyplayers

Mold Release Market Segmentations

By Product Mold Release Market has been segmented into:

• Water-Based Mould Release Agents

• Solvent-Based Mould Release Agents

By Application Mold Release Market has been segmented into:

• Die-Casting

• Pu Moulding

• Concrete

• Rubber Moulding

• Plastic Moulding

• Wood Composite and Panel Pressing

• Composite Moulding

• Others



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Mold Release Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Mold Release Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Mold Release Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Mold Release Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Mold Release Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL MOLD RELEASE MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Mold Release Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Mold Release Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL MOLD RELEASE MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Mold Release Market

5. GLOBAL MOLD RELEASE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Mold Release Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Mold Release Market - By Product

5.3.1. Mold Release Market - Product 1

5.3.2. Mold Release Market - Product 2

5.3.3. Mold Release Market - Product 3

5.3.4. Mold Release Market - Product 4

6. GLOBAL MOLD RELEASE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Mold Release Market - By Application

6.2.1. Mold Release Market - Application 1

6.2.2. Mold Release Market - Application 2

6.2.3. Mold Release Market - Application 3

6.2.4. Mold Release Market - Application 4

7. GLOBAL MOLD RELEASE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Key Findings For Mold Release Market - By region

7.2. Overview

7.3. Global Mold Release Market, by Product

7.4. Global Mold Release Market, by Application

Toc Continue………………………..



