PET Containers Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PET Containers Market Value and CAGR

The global PET bottle market reached a value of US$ 39.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.46% during 2022-2027.

PET is an abbreviation for polyethylene terephthalate, which is the chemical name for polyester. PET is a clear, strong, and lightweight plastic widely used in the packaging of foods and beverages, particularly convenience-sized soft drinks, juices, and water. PET is a highly valued packaging material due to its strength while remaining lightweight, non-reactive nature, low-cost, and shatterproof nature. The safety of PET for food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and medical applications is acknowledged by health authorities worldwide.



PET Containers Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth of the PET container market is mainly attributed to the increasing worldwide demand for plastics and resin products, as well as increasing awareness about the benefits of using recycled materials. However, drivers and risks associated with this market are likely to restrain its growth in some regions.

One risk is that some of these products could be contaminated with harmful chemicals. This could result in adverse health effects for consumers who consume them, and it could also damage the reputation of the product maker. In addition, PET containers can easily break and leak hazardous materials, which could cause significant inconvenience and financial losses for businesses.



PET Containers Market Keyplayers

Amcor Ltd., Resilux NV, Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global Group Inc., and Silgan Holdings Inc. are some of the key players in the global PET container market.



PET Containers Market Segmentations

By Product Type PET Containers Market has been segmented into:

• Bottles and Jars

• Bags and Pouches

• Trays

• Lids/Caps and Closures

• Other Product Types

By Packaging PET Containers Market has been segmented into:

• Rigid

• Flexible

By End-User PET Containers Market has been segmented into:

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal care and cosmetic industry

• Industrial goods

• Household Products



