Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Device Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Device Market Value and CAGR

A cardiomyopathy that results in congestive heart failure (CHF) is caused by inadequate blood flow to the heart. This can result in reduced cardiac output and an increased workload on the remaining viable tissue, ultimately leading to heart failure. The global market for CHF devices was estimated at $4.9 billion in 2014. Between 2013 and 2021, the market is expected to grow by 6.2%.



Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Device Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are two types of devices that are used to treat congestive heart failure: device drivers and restraints. Device drivers help maintain patency between the left ventricle and aorta so that blood flow can be maintained through the circulatory system. Restraints help reduce ventricular contractility, so that blood flow through the left ventricle can be decreased and less oxygen can be given to the myocardium.



Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Device Market Key players

Some of the market players in this vertical include Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co., KG, and St. Jude Medical.



Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Device Market Segmentations



By Product

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

• LVAD

• RVAD

• BiVAD

Counter Pulsation Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• Transvenous ICD

• Subcutaneous ICD

Pacemakers

• Implantable

• External

Cardiac Resynchronization therapy

• Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Defibrillators (CRT-D)

• Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Pacemakers (CRT-P)



Table of content

Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

1.1 Market Vision

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Our Research Practice

2.1 Our Research Methodology

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Assumptions for the study

2.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Regional Snapshot

3.3 Segment Summary

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Prevalence analysis

4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Congestive heart failure Market Forces

5.1 What’s Driving the Market

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threats From New Entrants

5.2.3 Power of Buyer

5.2.4 Threat From Substitute Product

5.2.5 Degree of Competition

…TOC to be Continued.



