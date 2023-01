Yusuke Ogawa and Nippon Columbia Team Up For Japanese Jazz Re-Discovery Project And Launched The New Playlist Series!

WaJazz Playlist Vol 1

Nippon Columbia, a long established Japanese music label and a renowned Japanese jazz expert Yusuke Ogawa team up for Japanese jazz re-discovery project

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese jazz has been recognized and celebrated by music lovers worldwide for decades.Nippon Columbia, a long established Japanese music label and a renowned Japanese jazzexpert Yusuke Ogawa team up for Japanese jazz re-discovery project and are launchingthe 1st playlist called J-DIGS : Deep Jazz Reality by Yusuke Ogawa - WaJazz Vol.1 1965-1982 today. https://lit.link/jdigs The playlist features a wide range of selections from Nippon Columbia's catalog, from hardbop to fusion: Toshiko Akiyoshi, Nobuo Hara and His Sharps & Flats, Jiro Inagaki and SoulMedia, Toshiyuki Miyama and His New Herd, Hiroshi Suzuki, and many other artists whohave attracted attention from overseas in recent years. It will be enjoyed by not only jazzfans, but also from the music fans for rare groove and club music.J-DIGS is a re-discovery project of Japanese hidden gem music from 70 -80s by NipponColumbia, started from 2020. The playlist curators of the project to date includeCity pop expert/music writer Toshikazu Kanazawa, Chee Shimizu, known for obscure musicguide, Grammy nominee producer Yosuke Kitazawa, and BBC Radio DJ Nick Luscombe. J-DIGS: Deep Jazz Reality by Yusuke Ogawa - WaJazz Vol.1 1965-1982*The playlist on YouTube has omitted some tracks from the full size.ABOUT YUSUKE OGAWAYusuke Ogawa has been running the universounds store in Tokyo since 2001, specializingin jazz and second-hand, rare, and collector records. He is also a reissue supervisor, labelmanager, DJ, and music writer. Known for his vast musical knowledge, eye for detail, andarchival skills, Ogawa has worked on more than 250 reissues and compilations – includingthe highly praised Deep Jazz Reality and Project Re;Vinyl series. He is the co-author of theWaJazz Disc Guide and the Independent Black Jazz of America books.ABOUT NIPPON COLUMBIA: Founded in 1910, Japanese label Nippon Columbia is oneof the world’s oldest record labels and features a diverse roster of established and newartists across many genres, including enka, kayōkyoku, jazz, classical, rock, pop, andchildren’s songs. In 2020, Nippon Columbia launched J-DIGS ─ a project aimed atintroducing the world the high-quality music lying dormant in Japan, focusing on the label’s100+ year history of archived music, especially from ‘70s and ‘80s, which has recently beenattracting Japanese music diggers from all over the world. For more info, visit J-DIGS

