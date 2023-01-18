Yusuke Ogawa and Nippon Columbia Team Up For Japanese Jazz Re-Discovery Project And Launched The New Playlist Series!
Nippon Columbia, a long established Japanese music label and a renowned Japanese jazz expert Yusuke Ogawa team up for Japanese jazz re-discovery projectMINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese jazz has been recognized and celebrated by music lovers worldwide for decades.
Nippon Columbia, a long established Japanese music label and a renowned Japanese jazz
expert Yusuke Ogawa team up for Japanese jazz re-discovery project and are launching
the 1st playlist called J-DIGS: Deep Jazz Reality by Yusuke Ogawa - WaJazz Vol.1 1965-
1982 today. https://lit.link/jdigs
The playlist features a wide range of selections from Nippon Columbia's catalog, from hard
bop to fusion: Toshiko Akiyoshi, Nobuo Hara and His Sharps & Flats, Jiro Inagaki and Soul
Media, Toshiyuki Miyama and His New Herd, Hiroshi Suzuki, and many other artists who
have attracted attention from overseas in recent years. It will be enjoyed by not only jazz
fans, but also from the music fans for rare groove and club music.
J-DIGS is a re-discovery project of Japanese hidden gem music from 70 -80s by Nippon
Columbia, started from 2020. The playlist curators of the project to date include
City pop expert/music writer Toshikazu Kanazawa, Chee Shimizu, known for obscure music
guide, Grammy nominee producer Yosuke Kitazawa, and BBC Radio DJ Nick Luscombe.
J-DIGS: Deep Jazz Reality by Yusuke Ogawa - WaJazz Vol.1 1965-1982
*The playlist on YouTube has omitted some tracks from the full size.
ABOUT YUSUKE OGAWA
Yusuke Ogawa has been running the universounds store in Tokyo since 2001, specializing
in jazz and second-hand, rare, and collector records. He is also a reissue supervisor, label
manager, DJ, and music writer. Known for his vast musical knowledge, eye for detail, and
archival skills, Ogawa has worked on more than 250 reissues and compilations – including
the highly praised Deep Jazz Reality and Project Re;Vinyl series. He is the co-author of the
WaJazz Disc Guide and the Independent Black Jazz of America books.
ABOUT NIPPON COLUMBIA: Founded in 1910, Japanese label Nippon Columbia is one
of the world’s oldest record labels and features a diverse roster of established and new
artists across many genres, including enka, kayōkyoku, jazz, classical, rock, pop, and
children’s songs. In 2020, Nippon Columbia launched J-DIGS ─ a project aimed at
introducing the world the high-quality music lying dormant in Japan, focusing on the label’s
100+ year history of archived music, especially from ‘70s and ‘80s, which has recently been
attracting Japanese music diggers from all over the world. For more info, visit J-DIGS
