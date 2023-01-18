Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

Trailer terminal tractor market was valued at USD 662 million in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 861 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of above 4.4% during the forecast period (2022 – 2029).

The trailer terminal tractor market is growing rapidly as the industry anticipates a rise in demand for tractors for handling trailers. The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the agricultural tractor market and the construction tractor market. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into mining, manufacturing, and transportation applications. The main Factors driving this market include rising adoption of precision farming practices, growing awareness about the benefits of using tractors in off-road conditions, and increasing demand for heavy-duty trucks among commercial operators.



Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth in the market is driven by the increasing demand for trailers and their transportation, as well as the growing demand for precision equipment among various end users.

The risk factors that could restrain the growth of the trailer terminal tractor market include: limited infrastructure and availability of skilled personnel, high cost of ownership, and volatility in commodity prices.



Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Keyplayers

Major players in the global trailer terminal tractor market include AB Volvo, Autocar LLC, Cargotec (Kalmar), Capacity Trucks, Terberg Group, Hoist Lifttruck Mfg., Konecranes, and MAFI Transport Systems GmbH.



Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Segmentations

By Product Trailer Terminal Tractor Market has been segmented into:

• ● Below 50 Tons

• ● Between 50-100 Tons

• ● Above 100 Tons

By Application Trailer Terminal Tractor Market has been segmented into:

• ● Ports

• ● Distribution and Logistics Centers

• ● Industrial Sites

• ● Others



