SapienSecure Selected For Inaugural Focus Fund

Funding for this project was provided in part by INOVAIT through the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, January 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SapienSecure , the medical software platform that indexes, de-ID's, extracts, and dashboardsmedical data across hundreds of hospital database systems, isthrilled to announce their selection to the INOVAIT Focus Fund.The Focus Fund investment supports three-year projects at the intersection of advancedimaging, minimally-invasive surgery and artificial intelligence.“We are thrilled to announce our selection to the inaugural Focus Fund,” says Scott Holmes,CEO of SapienSecure. “The Focus Fund investment will help elevate the important work we aredoing at SapienSecure and we are honored to be selected.”SapienSecure combines the experience of medical practitioners and artificial intelligence topower Data Extraction, Classification, Discovery, and On-Premise de-identification for thepurpose of enabling efficiency and secondary use commercialization.The technologies selected for the Focus Fund have the potential to greatly improve patientoutcomes and reduce the overall cost of healthcare in Canada. The Focus Fund contributionswill help attract investments into Canadian technology companies, create jobs for highly-qualified personnel, and transform our country’s IGT sector into a global leader.The Focus Fund investment will support three-year commercialization-focused R&D projects.These innovations will use advances in data sciences and artificial intelligence to enhanceimage guidance and corresponding therapies.About SapienSecureSapien Machine Learning Corporation, founded 2019, develops healthcare intelligenceenterprise software for managing en-masse medical data across numerous healthcare systems.SapienSecure’s proprietary AI-models (AI, NLP + NLU) cast a broad net across hospitaldatabase systems at-source for the highest compliance, extraction and de-Identification forcritical R&D, operational efficiencies and real-time visibility into population data that resideswithin the hospital or clinical system. SapienSecure supports even the most challenging imagingand unstructured data, while automating the collection, curation, and categorization of medicaldatasets for intelligent research and discovery; unlocking value without the need of replacingexisting software or systems.About INOVAITINOVAIT is a pan-Canadian network funded by the Government of Canadaand hosted at the Sunnybrook Research Institute with the objective of building a truly integratedimage-guided therapy ecosystem, fueling continuous innovation that revolutionizes healthcareglobally. Through connecting, educating, and investing in the industry’s brightest minds andmost promising ventures, INOVAIT will support and encourage collaborative development andthe integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into medical technologies.