SapienSecure Selected For Inaugural Focus Fund
Funding for this project was provided in part by INOVAIT through the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund.VANCOUVER, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SapienSecure, the medical software platform that indexes, de-ID's, extracts, and dashboards
medical data across hundreds of hospital database systems, is
thrilled to announce their selection to the INOVAIT Focus Fund.
The Focus Fund investment supports three-year projects at the intersection of advanced
imaging, minimally-invasive surgery and artificial intelligence.
“We are thrilled to announce our selection to the inaugural Focus Fund,” says Scott Holmes,
CEO of SapienSecure. “The Focus Fund investment will help elevate the important work we are
doing at SapienSecure and we are honored to be selected.”
SapienSecure combines the experience of medical practitioners and artificial intelligence to
power Data Extraction, Classification, Discovery, and On-Premise de-identification for the
purpose of enabling efficiency and secondary use commercialization.
The technologies selected for the Focus Fund have the potential to greatly improve patient
outcomes and reduce the overall cost of healthcare in Canada. The Focus Fund contributions
will help attract investments into Canadian technology companies, create jobs for highly-
qualified personnel, and transform our country’s IGT sector into a global leader.
The Focus Fund investment will support three-year commercialization-focused R&D projects.
These innovations will use advances in data sciences and artificial intelligence to enhance
image guidance and corresponding therapies.
About SapienSecure
Sapien Machine Learning Corporation, founded 2019, develops healthcare intelligence
enterprise software for managing en-masse medical data across numerous healthcare systems.
SapienSecure’s proprietary AI-models (AI, NLP + NLU) cast a broad net across hospital
database systems at-source for the highest compliance, extraction and de-Identification for
critical R&D, operational efficiencies and real-time visibility into population data that resides
within the hospital or clinical system. SapienSecure supports even the most challenging imaging
and unstructured data, while automating the collection, curation, and categorization of medical
datasets for intelligent research and discovery; unlocking value without the need of replacing
existing software or systems.
About INOVAIT
INOVAIT is a pan-Canadian network funded by the Government of Canada
and hosted at the Sunnybrook Research Institute with the objective of building a truly integrated
image-guided therapy ecosystem, fueling continuous innovation that revolutionizes healthcare
globally. Through connecting, educating, and investing in the industry’s brightest minds and
most promising ventures, INOVAIT will support and encourage collaborative development and
the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into medical technologies.
