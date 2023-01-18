Global business outsourcing demand grew 125% in 2022
The outsourcing industry saw remarkable growth in 2022, and Outsource Accelerator expects this to continue into 2023 as firms implement cost-saving measures.
MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for efficient and effective business processes continues to increase globally, based on data from leading outsourcing marketplace Outsource Accelerator.
In its recently released 2022 Outsourcing Performance Report, Outsource Accelerator recorded nearly 15,000 business outsourcing inquiries in 2022. The figure is 125% higher compared to the previous year’s 6,505 inquiries.
Outsource Accelerator Founder and Chief Executive Officer Derek Gallimore says the growth was catalysed by the global recovery from coronavirus, increased acceptance of remote work, and staff shortages.
“We expect the growth to continue into 2023, as the world faces recessionary threats causing companies to implement cost-saving measures,” Gallimore said.
Globally, demand for outsourcing is highest in the United States at 43.09%. Australia comes at far second (18.11%), followed by Canada (10.78%), United Kingdom (9.09%), Philippines (3.81%), New Zealand (2.82%), India (2.23%), and Ireland (1.38%). Additionally, Outsource Accelerator received inquiries from 138 other countries.
Majority of the inquiries were for jobs from 28 different sectors. Leading the sectors is financial services (11.19%), followed by digital marketing (11%), real estate (10.08%), healthcare (7%), software, tech & IT (6.96%), construction & renovation (5.39%), e-commerce (5.35%), education (3.78%), advertising & public relations (2.81%), retail (2.81%), hardware, tech & IT (2.45%), transportation (2.4%), manufacturing (2.13%), food & beverage (2.1%), recruiting and staffing (1.91%), legal (1.68%), entertainment (1.61%), energy (1.51%), hospitality (1.47%), telecommunications (1.14%), travel (1%), media & publishing (0.88%), non-profit (0.75%), pharmaceutical (0.27%), government (0.23%), public utilities (0.22%), and game development & support (0.19%).
Gallimore expects to grow Outsource Accelerator’s reach by two- to four-fold across 2023. This is to serve the increasing demand for business process outsourcing.
“The platform is hitting its stride, advertising and content will expand four times, and the industry is aided by strong trends toward remote and outsourcing services. This will reflect in website traffic and outsourcing inquiries,” Gallimore projects.
