State Visit of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, 16-17 January 2023

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana this morning and called on President Halimah Yacob. President Halimah and President Mirziyoyev reaffirmed the friendly ties between Singapore and Uzbekistan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations. President Halimah welcomed closer connectivity between Singapore and Uzbekistan including people-to-people ties and parliamentary exchanges. She also encouraged Uzbekistan to use Singapore as the gateway to engage Southeast Asia.



During his meeting with President Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed Uzbekistan’s interest to learn from Singapore’s experience in areas such as education, public administration and civil service training. Prime Minister Lee was updated on Uzbekistan's development strategy and President Mirziyoyev welcomed Singapore companies to explore opportunities in Uzbekistan. The two leaders witnessed the exchange of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) and Co-operation Agreements (see Annex).



President Mirziyoyev will depart Singapore for Tashkent this evening.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 JANUARY 2023

. . . . .



Annex



(1) Transport Co-operation Agreement between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Singapore;

(2) MOU between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on Trade and Economic Cooperation;

(3) Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on Cooperation in the Field of Education;

(4) Arrangement on Cooperation between the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Attorney-General’s Chambers of the Republic of Singapore;

(5) Cooperation Agreement between the Agency for the Development of Public Service under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Academy of Public Administration and the Civil Service College;

(6) MOU between Investment Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Enterprise Singapore on the promotion of bilateral economic relations;

(7) Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Nanyang Polytechnic International, Singapore on the Cooperation to Improve the Capability and Capacity of Healthcare and IT Personnel;

(8) Framework Agreement between the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore in the areas of Innovation and Enterpreneurship, Applied Science and Engineering.