MFA Spokesperson's Comments on Indonesia's Ratification of the Singapore-Indonesia Extradition Treaty and The Singapore-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement

In response to media queries on Indonesia’s ratification of the Treaty for the Extradition of Fugitives (ET) and the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA), the MFA Spokesperson said:

“Singapore welcomes Indonesia’s ratification of the ET and DCA. Indonesia had earlier ratified the Agreement on the Realignment of the Boundary between the Jakarta Flight Information Region (FIR) and the Singapore FIR (FIR Agreement). Indonesia’s ratification of all three agreements under the Expanded Framework between Singapore and Indonesia is a clear sign of the strength and maturity of our bilateral relationship, and our commitment to work together as close neighbours. Singapore has also completed its domestic legal processes for the three agreements.

We look forward to exchanging with Indonesia our formal notifications of the completion of our respective domestic processes for all three agreements. Singapore and Indonesia will then jointly seek approval from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the arrangements under the FIR Agreement, to enable the simultaneous entry into force of all three agreements on a mutually agreed date.”

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 JANUARY 2023