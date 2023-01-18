Arizona College of Nursing is Now Enrolling Students in Cleveland, Ohio

Arizona College of Nursing Logo

Arizona College of Nursing opens nursing school in Cleveland Ohio

The need for nurses will only increase as Ohio’s population ages and the labor force declines”
— Dr. Suzanne Smith, DNP, MSN, RN, Dean of Nursing
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing announced today the opening of a new campus in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the 14th campus location for the college and the first campus to open in the state of Ohio. The Cleveland campus is located at 3401 Enterprise Place in Beachwood, Ohio. It will serve students in the Cleveland-Akron-Canton metropolitan area who are interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

The state of Ohio is facing a nursing shortage and indicators predict the demand for new nurses will continue to increase. It is estimated that there are nearly 9,000 open positions for registered nurses in Ohio according to the state Office of Workforce Transformation. As many nurses age out of the profession, not enough nursing students are graduating to handle the need for medical care. The demand for more nurses in Ohio is an excellent opportunity for future Nursing graduates.

Arizona College of Nursing aims to address the demand for qualified Registered Nurses (RN) in Ohio by offering a program that provides students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Nursing Degree (BSN) in three years, or less, with qualified transfer credit. Students will experience a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on training through simulation labs and clinical rotations. The college is accepting enrollments for its first cohort, with classes beginning February 27th, 2023.

“Nurses are essential to our healthcare system, and the need will only increase as Ohio’s population ages and the labor force declines,” said Dr. Suzanne Smith, DNP, MSN, RN, Dean of Nursing for Arizona College of Nursing’s Cleveland Campus. “This is an exciting time to pursue a nursing career in Ohio, and we are thrilled to open our Cleveland campus. Our accredited, student-centric, BSN program will prepare students for a fulfilling nursing career.”

Students will benefit from small class sizes providing the opportunity to receive individual attention and form relationships with faculty and classmates. The Cleveland campus will also offer support services, including tutoring, open lab time, counseling services, career development services, and opportunities to join student nursing associations.

For more information, please visit: https://www.arizonacollege.edu/cleveland-nursing-school/

Melany Stroupe
Arizona College of Nursing
+1 602-300-1307
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
YouTube

You just read:

Arizona College of Nursing is Now Enrolling Students in Cleveland, Ohio

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Melany Stroupe
Arizona College of Nursing
+1 602-300-1307
Company/Organization
Arizona College of Nursing
2510 W. Dunlap Ave, Suite 290
Phoenix, Arizona, 85021
United States
+1 602-300-1307
Visit Newsroom
About

Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 12 campuses across 8 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency.

arizonacollege.edu

More From This Author
Arizona College of Nursing is Now Enrolling Students in Cleveland, Ohio
Arizona College of Nursing Receives Five Year ABHES Reaccreditation
Arizona College of Nursing is Now Enrolling Students in Aurora, Colorado
View All Stories From This Author