ReadyWise Announces Exhibition at NSSF SHOT Show
EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyWise announces its upcoming participation at the Las Vegas NSSF SHOT Show from January 17-20, located at Booth 43851. They will present a full lineup of freeze-dried meals and snacks from their emergency and outdoor category, including their Hunting Bucket with cook-in pouch meals. ReadyWise joins 2,000+ incredible exhibitors at the 2023 SHOT Show at the Venetian Expo and Ceasars Forum to showcase and collaborate with the leading professionals in firearms, ammunition, shooting sports, outdoor meals, and other related products and services.
“ReadyWise meals are versatile for any occasion, but an especially great choice for hunting and emergency preparedness,” says Morten Steen-Jorgensen, CEO at ReadyWise. “These simple-to-prepare meals are as easy as it gets. Just add boiling water for reconstitution.”
ReadyWise has several long-term and short-term emergency food solutions to help get households prepared for the new year. As the leaders in emergency preparedness, ReadyWise recommends having at least a month’s worth of food for each family member. They continue to reach their goal of getting families prepared with food, water, and power.
Want a full meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner this hunting season? No problem. Take this lightweight, to-transport bucket full of freeze-dried food on your next trip. Rip open one of our breakfast or entree pouches, add water, wait 10-15 minutes and enjoy. Need something quick to snack on? You got it. Boost your calories and protein with the included snacks and drinks in an all-inclusive 3-Day Hunting Bucket.
ReadyWise continues to grow and impact the emergency and outdoor industry. As a brand, they look forward to creating lasting memories in the outdoors, shared around the everyday experience of eating delicious meals together. They look forward to connecting directly with consumers, retailers, and other notable brands like Black Rifle Coffee, Hawke Optics, and more! Follow along as they accelerate growth in the outdoor recreation space and emergency category, making them a leading household brand. Check out ReadyWise at SHOT Show at Booth 43851 to learn more about their products, partnerships, and new launches in 2023.
About ReadyWise
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise provides freeze-dried and dehydrated foods for emergency preparedness, everyday consumption, and outdoor activities. The Company was founded in 2008 and has over 175 employees. More information on ReadyWise can be found on the firm’s website www.readywise.com.
Tim Lawlor
