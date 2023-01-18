Excelsior University Welcomes New Chair and Members to Board of Trustees
Excelsior is a leading online university, and we are fortunate to benefit from the expertise of our board members who are leaders in industry, technology, finance, and higher education.”ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Excelsior University board of trustees has named Matt Loeb as it’s chair. He has been a member of the board since 2017. Loeb has more than 30 years of global leadership experience and is a certified board director by the National Association of Corporate Directors. He is currently CEO and principal of Optimal Performance Seekers LLC, and non-executive chair of the Bubblr (OTC:BBLR) Board of Directors.
— David Schejbal, president of Excelsior University
“Excelsior is a leading online university, and we are fortunate to benefit from the expertise of our board members who are leaders in industry, technology, finance, and higher education,” said David Schejbal, president of Excelsior University. “We look forward to working with Matt Loeb as the new chair of the board. His passion for our mission and focus on strategy is essential to growing Excelsior’s impact.”
The board also named Charlene Dukes, president emerita at Prince George’s Community College, vice chair of the board. Dukes was the first female president of the community college, which is the home of the National Cyberwatch Center, an advanced technology education site funded by the National Science Foundation.
New trustees appointed to the board include Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, and David Wilson, president of Morgan State University.
In 2018, Greenstein became chancellor of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, the state’s system of public universities. The system serves more than 90,000 degree-seeking students. Greenstein is leading a system-wide redesign effort focused on increasing opportunities for students.
Wilson’s tenure as Morgan’s president, which began in 2010, has been characterized by great gains and an era of unprecedented transformation for the University. He has authored two books and more than 20 articles and was inducted into the Baltimore Sun’s Business Civic Hall of Fame in 2021.
In addition to Loeb and Dukes, other board officers are Kent Clark, treasurer, and Jeanne Meister, secretary. Greenstein and Wilson join David Baime, Jennifer Gentry, Karen Kocher, KH Maman, Karim Merchant, Rose Wang, and Alec Whitters on the board of trustees.
