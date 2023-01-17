Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,020 in the last 365 days.

Governor Hobbs Appoints Jeffrey Glover as Director of Arizona Department of Public Safety

We are pleased to announce Governor Hobbs’ appointment of current Tempe Police Chief Jeffrey Glover as Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Chief Glover brings with him more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. He began his career with the Tempe Police Department in October of 1999, serving in a variety of roles throughout the department including Narcotics Detective, Media Relations Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, and Commander of the Criminal and Special Investigations Division. He was appointed as Chief of Police of the Tempe Police Department in October of 2020.

Chief Glover holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Northern Arizona University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Phoenix. Chief Glover is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Command School.

Read the news release from Governor Hobbs here: https://azgovernor.gov/office-arizona-governor/news/2023/01/governor-hobbs-announces-cabinet-members-focused-improving 

You just read:

Governor Hobbs Appoints Jeffrey Glover as Director of Arizona Department of Public Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.