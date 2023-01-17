Governor Hobbs Appoints Jeffrey Glover as Director of Arizona Department of Public Safety

We are pleased to announce Governor Hobbs’ appointment of current Tempe Police Chief Jeffrey Glover as Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Chief Glover brings with him more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. He began his career with the Tempe Police Department in October of 1999, serving in a variety of roles throughout the department including Narcotics Detective, Media Relations Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, and Commander of the Criminal and Special Investigations Division. He was appointed as Chief of Police of the Tempe Police Department in October of 2020.

Chief Glover holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Northern Arizona University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Phoenix. Chief Glover is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Command School.

Read the news release from Governor Hobbs here: https://azgovernor.gov/office-arizona-governor/news/2023/01/governor-hobbs-announces-cabinet-members-focused-improving