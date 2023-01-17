Submit Release
Photographer Abdullah Al-Mushaifri is getting praised for his aesthetic photography

Qatar-based photographer Abdullah Al-Mushaifri has been earning fame and recognition due to the aesthetic photography that he has been doing.

In 1980, Qatar-based photographer Abdullah Al-Mushaifri was born. When he found his passion in photography, he switched from filmmaking to photography in 2012. He soon discovered that photography was what he liked the most, and it inspired him to travel the world to discover the cultures and traditions of different people. Through his outstanding presence and success, Abdullah Al-Mushaifri quickly established himself as one of the most promising talents in the Arab world.

He won numerous international competitions and prizes in multiple categories in 54 different countries, which helped Abdullah Al-Mushaifri earn fame and popularity on a global scale. He became a member of numerous photography clubs, including those in the Arabian Gulf, France, Serbia, Romania, the United States, and China. Due to his outstanding career, he attracted the attention of international photographic clubs that gave him their memberships. 

Additionally, he pursued his love of photography by giving numerous seminars and lectures domestically and abroad. He wished to contribute to the growth of photography. Hence Abdullah Al-Mushaifri offers weekly free photography courses on his Instagram feed @almushaifri (IGTV), where he connects with all picture enthusiasts in the Middle East.

"I have been doing free photography courses on social media so that amateur photographers can know more about photography. Many people will also be able to find their passion like me," said the photographer.

Al-Mushaifri is well-recognized for his photographic aesthetic. He believes that a photographer should not restrict their interests to one particular aesthetic but rather should embrace photography's aesthetics and capture as many pictures as possible in all directions and at all times.

For more details, visit https://almushaifri.com

About Abdullah Al-Mushaifri:

Born in 1980, Abdullah Al-Mushaifri is a photographer from Doha, Qatar. He shifted from filmmaking to photography after he realized his passion for photography.

