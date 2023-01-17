Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,966 in the last 365 days.

Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Sex Offenders

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Jan. 9, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Brackettville agents encountered two subjects attempting to avoid detection in Spofford, Texas, and determined they were illegally present in the United States. Both subjects were apprehended and transported to the Brackettville processing center. Record checks revealed that Roberto Carlos Bonilla-Ponce, 40, a Honduran national, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault child, in Irving, Texas in 2002, and sentenced to five years confinement. Bonilla-Ponce was previously convicted of felony re-entry after deportation in 2013 and 2017. He was most recently deported in 2020.

Jan. 11, at approximately midnight, Eagle Pass agents encountered 10 subjects attempting to avoid detection near Eagle Pass, Texas. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Eagle Pass South processing center. Record checks revealed that Saul Macias-Espinosa, 50, a Mexican national, had two previous felony convictions in Los Angeles. Macias-Espinosa was convicted of rape of spouse under controlled substance, in 1999, and possession of narcotics/controlled substance, in 2000. He was sentenced to three years confinement for his first offense and two years confinement for his second offense. He was most recently deported in 2002.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Sex Offenders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.