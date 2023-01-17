Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Sex Offenders

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Jan. 9, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Brackettville agents encountered two subjects attempting to avoid detection in Spofford, Texas, and determined they were illegally present in the United States. Both subjects were apprehended and transported to the Brackettville processing center. Record checks revealed that Roberto Carlos Bonilla-Ponce, 40, a Honduran national, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault child, in Irving, Texas in 2002, and sentenced to five years confinement. Bonilla-Ponce was previously convicted of felony re-entry after deportation in 2013 and 2017. He was most recently deported in 2020.

Jan. 11, at approximately midnight, Eagle Pass agents encountered 10 subjects attempting to avoid detection near Eagle Pass, Texas. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Eagle Pass South processing center. Record checks revealed that Saul Macias-Espinosa, 50, a Mexican national, had two previous felony convictions in Los Angeles. Macias-Espinosa was convicted of rape of spouse under controlled substance, in 1999, and possession of narcotics/controlled substance, in 2000. He was sentenced to three years confinement for his first offense and two years confinement for his second offense. He was most recently deported in 2002.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.