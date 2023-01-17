The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Partners with Ledegar Roofing to Elevate Online Presence
They have an incredible reputation in the community, and we look forward to helping them grow their business and achieve their goals.”LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BLU Group - Advertising & Marketing, a full-service La Crosse, Wisconsin based ad agency that specializes in digital marketing, is proud to announce their partnership with Ledegar Roofing, also based in La Crosse. The BLU Group will be handling all of Ledegar Roofing's advertising and marketing efforts, including social media, website development, blog writing, search engine optimization (SEO), social media advertising, graphic design, online review and reputation management, and more.
Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group, said, "We are thrilled to be working with Ledegar Roofing and to have the opportunity to help them strengthen their presence online and off. They have an incredible reputation in the community, and we look forward to helping them grow their business and achieve their goals."
Ledegar Roofing is a well-established roofing company in La Crosse, Wisconsin. They are known for their high-quality work and amazing customer service. With the help of The BLU Group, they will be able to expand their reach and connect with even more customers in the community, both residential and commercial.
"We are excited to partner with The BLU Group and to take our advertising and marketing efforts to the next level," said Regan Koonce, Owner and Vice President, Ledegar Roofing.
Are you interested in taking your business’ marketing efforts to the next level and partnering with an ad agency that can do it all? Contact Tony Roberts at 608-519-3070 or tony@theblugroup.com.
About The BLU Group Advertising and Marketing: The BLU Group is a full-service ad agency that specializes in Digital Marketing. Services include: Marketing Strategies, Logo Design, Print Advertising, Graphic Design, Billboard Design, Direct Marketing, Website Design, E-Commerce, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), E-Mail Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Photography, and Videography. For more information, visit TheBLUGroup.com.
About Ledegar Roofing Company: Ledegar Roofing was established in 1908. Over the decades, having high standards for workmanship and a dedication to installing quality materials, has made Ledegar Roofing the Coulee Region’s leading roofing contractor. Ledegar Roofing is a veteran-owned business and specializes in all roofing systems for both commercial and residential properties. For more information, visit LedegarRoofing.com.
