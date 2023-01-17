Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,900 in the last 365 days.

The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Partners with Ledegar Roofing to Elevate Online Presence

Ledegar Roofing Selected The BLU Group - Advertising & Marketing To Lead Their Marketing Efforts In 2023

Ledegar Roofing Selected The BLU Group - Advertising & Marketing To Lead Their Marketing Efforts In 2023

They have an incredible reputation in the community, and we look forward to helping them grow their business and achieve their goals.”
— Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group
LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BLU Group - Advertising & Marketing, a full-service La Crosse, Wisconsin based ad agency that specializes in digital marketing, is proud to announce their partnership with Ledegar Roofing, also based in La Crosse. The BLU Group will be handling all of Ledegar Roofing's advertising and marketing efforts, including social media, website development, blog writing, search engine optimization (SEO), social media advertising, graphic design, online review and reputation management, and more.

Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group, said, "We are thrilled to be working with Ledegar Roofing and to have the opportunity to help them strengthen their presence online and off. They have an incredible reputation in the community, and we look forward to helping them grow their business and achieve their goals."

Ledegar Roofing is a well-established roofing company in La Crosse, Wisconsin. They are known for their high-quality work and amazing customer service. With the help of The BLU Group, they will be able to expand their reach and connect with even more customers in the community, both residential and commercial.

"We are excited to partner with The BLU Group and to take our advertising and marketing efforts to the next level," said Regan Koonce, Owner and Vice President, Ledegar Roofing.

Are you interested in taking your business’ marketing efforts to the next level and partnering with an ad agency that can do it all? Contact Tony Roberts at 608-519-3070 or tony@theblugroup.com.

About The BLU Group Advertising and Marketing: The BLU Group is a full-service ad agency that specializes in Digital Marketing. Services include: Marketing Strategies, Logo Design, Print Advertising, Graphic Design, Billboard Design, Direct Marketing, Website Design, E-Commerce, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), E-Mail Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Photography, and Videography. For more information, visit TheBLUGroup.com.

About Ledegar Roofing Company: Ledegar Roofing was established in 1908. Over the decades, having high standards for workmanship and a dedication to installing quality materials, has made Ledegar Roofing the Coulee Region’s leading roofing contractor. Ledegar Roofing is a veteran-owned business and specializes in all roofing systems for both commercial and residential properties. For more information, visit LedegarRoofing.com.

Tony Roberts
The BLU Group
+1 608-519-3070
tony@theblugroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Partners with Ledegar Roofing to Elevate Online Presence

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.