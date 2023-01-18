Cherokee Actor Cameo Appearance On Star Trek: Picard

Submit Release
Cherokee Actor, Rapper Lil Cory Cameo Appearance On Star Trek: Picard

AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Cory, born Cory Daniel Edwards who is a citizen of the Echota Cherokee Tribe, a state recognized tribe in Alabama has a guest appearance on Star Trek: Picard "Maps and Legends".

He made his debut cameo appearance as XB on Star Trek: Picard which premiered on CBS All Access. Since, he has made appearances on several shows including Euphoria and Shameless and has now signed a deal with VA Entertainment in Vancouver, BC working primarily with indigenous casting directors such as Midthunder Casting.

Star Trek: Picard is available on Paramount Plus and is free with a Walmart Plus Subscription.

