Actor, Rapper Lil Cory On Star Trek
The smallest light can fill a room”HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Native American hip-hop artist Lil Cory (born Cory Daniel Edwards) began acting on Television with his debut role as XB on Star Trek: Picard.
— Lil Cory
In 2020 Lil Cory moved to Hollywood to work on a music project with multi platinum Grammy award winning producers KE On The Track and Jared Lee Gosselin when he met TV agents who helped him make his debut appearance on Television shows such as Star Trek and Shameless (Season 11).
At age 30 Lil Cory has become an iconic figure on the web.
In 2019 he went viral on YouTube, Radio and television and has been featured in numerous printed magazines around the world including the Daily Express, Daily Star and Nippon Radio in Tokyo Japan.
Later in the year he was spotted at YFN Lucci's album release party and in studio working with Rachel Beaver of MTV's Teen Mom Young and Pregnant.
Lil Cory's official Twitter account is @lilcorymuzik
Lil Cory On Paramount+