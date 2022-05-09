Submit Release
Actor, Rapper Lil Cory On Star Trek

The smallest light can fill a room”
— Lil Cory
HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Native American hip-hop artist Lil Cory (born Cory Daniel Edwards) began acting on Television with his debut role as XB on Star Trek: Picard.

In 2020 Lil Cory moved to Hollywood to work on a music project with multi platinum Grammy award winning producers KE On The Track and Jared Lee Gosselin when he met TV agents who helped him make his debut appearance on Television shows such as Star Trek and Shameless (Season 11).

At age 30 Lil Cory has become an iconic figure on the web.

In 2019 he went viral on YouTube, Radio and television and has been featured in numerous printed magazines around the world including the Daily Express, Daily Star and Nippon Radio in Tokyo Japan.

Later in the year he was spotted at YFN Lucci's album release party and in studio working with Rachel Beaver of MTV's Teen Mom Young and Pregnant.

Learn more at www.Moytoy.org

Lil Cory's official Twitter account is @lilcorymuzik

Adagadohi Amadoya
Moytoy Dynasty
Lil Cory On Paramount+

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


