Ideal Health Center NYC Powers a Life-Changing Weight Loss Movement

Ideal Protein Coach Taso Mikroulis Transforms Lives with a Celebrity-Beloved Process Doctor-Developed for Long-Term SuccessNEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of clients have achieved and maintained their ideal weight under the personalized guidance of Taso Mikroulis, Clinic Director/Ideal Protein Coach at New York’s Ideal Health Center. For nearly a decade, the Ideal Health Center has “powered life possible” through a medically-developed, coach-guided weight loss approach coupled with a distinctively compassionate client experience. After overcoming his own personal weight loss struggle in 2014, Mikroulis brings a uniquely empathetic perspective to a process that supports clients on an exciting journey of discovering (or rediscovering) good health and a sense of unlimited possibilities.
“Weight loss is personal, and I can’t stress enough how important it is to have a knowledgeable coach on your side every week,” shares Mikroulis. “Seeing my clients change their lives inspires me to do better in my life and encourage those around me every day.”
Mikroulis’ proven process is the same one that powered the success of The Biggest Loser star Sonya Jones. Post-filming, the season six finalist was the only participant to maintain a healthy weight long-term without having weight loss surgery, crediting Ideal Protein for her success. The key: a doctor-designed Ideal Protein Protocol pairing the support of a passionate coach with a Ketogenic Weight Loss Protocol that transforms the body into its own fat-burning machine. Treating weight loss as healthcare and food as medicine, Ideal Protein empowers clients to lose weight and live their best, healthiest lives for the rest of their lives.
Every year, weight’s effect on physical and emotional health holds millions of people back from accomplishing life goals, big and small. Ideal Protein holds the power to change that. As weight loss’ best-kept secret, it has empowered thousands of lives already - and it’s about to do a lot more than help people reach their goal weight. This a life- and health-empowering movement in which the impossible will become possible. “I’ll never be able to…” will become “you’ll never believe what I just did!” “If only I could…” will give way to dreams finally being fulfilled. Every journey begins with one simple question: What’s the one thing you really want to do when you reach your ideal weight?
In three distinct phases, Mikroulis guides clients toward a mind shift around food, teaching them their own “macro-code” (how to eat for their specific body type). Rather than deprivation or starvation, the Ideal Protein Protocol helps clients understand food as a transformation tool, training the body to use fat - instead of carbohydrates and sugars - as its central means of fuel. The body works with you in burning fat, learning to utilize its own fat stores as an energy source. Mikroulis offers all of the guidance and tools necessary along the way to shed unwanted pounds for good!
Reach out to Mikroulis and his team to discover your confidence today: Powering Life Possible at Idealhealthnyc.com. Ideal Protein: Powering Life Possible.
About the Ideal Health Center:
The Ideal Health Center is one of New York City’s top-rated weight loss clinics. There, Clinic Director/Ideal Health Coach Taso Mikroulis - actor, producer, filmmaker, and an intrepid entrepreneur - supports hundreds of clients in realizing their wellness potential. In 2014, following his own successful weight loss journey, Mikroulis trained in the Ideal Protein Protocol and founded the Ideal Health Center to develop a personalized weight management approach for lasting wellness. Now a part of the “Best Medical Spa on the East Coast 2022” Aion Aesthetics, the Ideal Health Center operates two convenient locations in Flatiron and Upper East Side to serve a growing client base. Reach out to Mikroulis and his team to discover your confidence today: Powering Life Possible at Idealhealthnyc.com. Ideal Protein: Powering Life Possible.
About Ideal Protein:
The Ideal Protein Protocol is a medically developed, low-carbohydrate weight reduction and maintenance program. It features partial meal replacements and individualized, professional health coaching for weight loss, along with Stabilization and Maintenance Phases to give patients the support they need for long-term success. Ideal Protein: Powering Life Possible.
