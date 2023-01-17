Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,834 in the last 365 days.

Ribbon-Cutting Event with Mayor Rosario Rodriguez Opens the New Red Hot Chilli Pepper Restaurant In Folsom, CA

Mayor Rosario Rodriguez cuts the ribbon at the new Red Hot Chilli Pepper location in Folsom, CA

Red Hot Chilli Pepper Group of Restaurants Expands in Northern California With Ribbon Cutting Event

We are excited to bring the authentic taste from Chinatowns in India to the Folsom community. We plan to open many more locations in multiple cities across the United States in the near future.”
— Snehal Patel, owner
FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday evening, Jan. 12, 2023 Mayor Rosario Rodriguez along with other dignitaries and notables cut the ribbon to officially open the new, Red Hot Chilli Pepper at 2791 E Bidwell Street, Suite 100 in Folsom, California.

Red Hot Chilli Pepper is a multicultural fusion restaurant founded by chefs from India’s renowned Taj Hotels. After successfully launching multiple locations in India, Folsom is the third location in Northern California, in addition to San Carlos and Fremont, there is also a location in Dallas, Texas.

Owner Snehal Patel said, “We are excited to bring Red Hot Chilli Pepper to Folsom and serve the same delectable food to the local community. Recreating the authentic taste from Chinatowns in India is what Red Hot Chilli Pepper is all about. We plan to open many more locations in multiple cities across the United States in the near future.”

Red Hot Chilli Pepper’s new Folsom location serves both dine-in guests and takeout orders, catering to nearby businesses such as Intel, Micron, and Kaiser Permanente, in addition to local residents and families. Support for the community is also expressed via a commitment to fresh produce sourced from small local vendors and purveyors. Open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, the Folsom hours are Monday through Friday, open for lunch 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. with extended dinner service on Friday and Saturday until 10:15 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, lunch is served until 3 p.m.

Red Hot Chilli Pepper’s extensive, eclectic menu reflects the finest in Indo-Chinese dishes from far reaching corners of the globe, inspired by the culinary adventures of a well-traveled executive chef and team. “Our food is not all about spice, it is about flavor. Our non-spicy dishes are as delicious as our spicy ones. Everything is cooked fresh and in real time on a flaming wok at intense temperatures,” said Chef Bharat Dhamala.

Bringing flavors from the thriving Chinatown of Kolkata, India to the San Francisco Bay Area, Red Hot Chilli Pepper has become extremely popular with communities in San Carlos and Fremont as well as in Dallas.

Known for an innovative cocktail program featuring Lychee Martini, Spiced Buddha Margarita and flavored saké to complement the appealing flavors of Indian-style Chinese food, the menu is a culinary adventure for the senses. Also known for generous portion sizes, among the the most popular dishes at Red Hot Chilli Pepper are specialties including Chilli Chicken, Dry Cauliflower Manchurian, and Hakka Noodles.

CONTACT: beth@spritzsf.com | 917.287.7064
DROPBOX: Logo | Photos | Photo © Red Hot Chilli Pepper
URL: rhcpusa.com

Diana Silvestri
Spritz
+1 415-627-8229
email us here

You just read:

Ribbon-Cutting Event with Mayor Rosario Rodriguez Opens the New Red Hot Chilli Pepper Restaurant In Folsom, CA

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.