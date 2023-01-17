Ribbon-Cutting Event with Mayor Rosario Rodriguez Opens the New Red Hot Chilli Pepper Restaurant In Folsom, CA
Red Hot Chilli Pepper Group of Restaurants Expands in Northern California With Ribbon Cutting Event
We are excited to bring the authentic taste from Chinatowns in India to the Folsom community. We plan to open many more locations in multiple cities across the United States in the near future.”FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday evening, Jan. 12, 2023 Mayor Rosario Rodriguez along with other dignitaries and notables cut the ribbon to officially open the new, Red Hot Chilli Pepper at 2791 E Bidwell Street, Suite 100 in Folsom, California.
— Snehal Patel, owner
Red Hot Chilli Pepper is a multicultural fusion restaurant founded by chefs from India’s renowned Taj Hotels. After successfully launching multiple locations in India, Folsom is the third location in Northern California, in addition to San Carlos and Fremont, there is also a location in Dallas, Texas.
Owner Snehal Patel said, “We are excited to bring Red Hot Chilli Pepper to Folsom and serve the same delectable food to the local community. Recreating the authentic taste from Chinatowns in India is what Red Hot Chilli Pepper is all about. We plan to open many more locations in multiple cities across the United States in the near future.”
Red Hot Chilli Pepper’s new Folsom location serves both dine-in guests and takeout orders, catering to nearby businesses such as Intel, Micron, and Kaiser Permanente, in addition to local residents and families. Support for the community is also expressed via a commitment to fresh produce sourced from small local vendors and purveyors. Open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, the Folsom hours are Monday through Friday, open for lunch 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. with extended dinner service on Friday and Saturday until 10:15 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, lunch is served until 3 p.m.
Red Hot Chilli Pepper’s extensive, eclectic menu reflects the finest in Indo-Chinese dishes from far reaching corners of the globe, inspired by the culinary adventures of a well-traveled executive chef and team. “Our food is not all about spice, it is about flavor. Our non-spicy dishes are as delicious as our spicy ones. Everything is cooked fresh and in real time on a flaming wok at intense temperatures,” said Chef Bharat Dhamala.
Bringing flavors from the thriving Chinatown of Kolkata, India to the San Francisco Bay Area, Red Hot Chilli Pepper has become extremely popular with communities in San Carlos and Fremont as well as in Dallas.
Known for an innovative cocktail program featuring Lychee Martini, Spiced Buddha Margarita and flavored saké to complement the appealing flavors of Indian-style Chinese food, the menu is a culinary adventure for the senses. Also known for generous portion sizes, among the the most popular dishes at Red Hot Chilli Pepper are specialties including Chilli Chicken, Dry Cauliflower Manchurian, and Hakka Noodles.
