Blasting Planned at Walnut Street Extension Project in Lancaster County

Brief traffic impacts on Route 30 and Route 23 (Walnut Street)

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that there will be brief traffic impacts starting Friday on Route 23 (Walnut Street) and Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, so a contractor can perform blasting operations. This work is part of the local Walnut Street Extension Project.







Weather permitting, blasting will occur between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM Friday, January 20, through Friday, February 3.





To ensure the safety of the traveling public, the off-ramp from westbound Route 30 to westbound Route 23/Walnut Street will be closed, as will the on-ramp from eastbound Route 23/Walnut Street to westbound Route 30.





During this same time, there will be rolling roadblocks of several minutes in length in both directions on Route 30 between the New Holland and Greenfield Road exits.





There will be delays. Motorists should consider alternate routes or plan extra time for their travels.





This work is part of a local multi-modal project that includes extending Walnut Street as a new two-lane road from the Route 30 Interchange to a roundabout intersection with an extended Ben Franklin Boulevard connecting to Greenfield Road.





The plan also calls for a new 167-foot -long, 54-footwide steel bridge and construction of a section of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway (GLHP) just to the east of the new road.





The 1.2-mile-paved heritage trail will accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists and will be constructed in a manner consistent with the Lancaster Active Transportation Plan (ATP).





Kinsley Construction of York, PA is the prime contractor on this $22 million project. Work is expected to be completed by November 2023.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





