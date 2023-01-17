Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge E. Carlos Dominguez

Presiding over misdemeanor jury trials at the Metropolitan Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, Dominguez said he understands that there is a lot of responsibility because “it’s people’s liberty that is at stake.” “And I take that very seriously,” the judge continued. “Being prepared helps because I can take time with the cases that are going to take more time or be a little bit more difficult, and expedite the less complicated ones quicker.”
