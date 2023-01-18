Actor CHASE MANGUM Emerges in Season Finale of Peacock Original Fiction-Meets-Reality Series ‘PAUL T. GOLDMAN’
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising actor Chase Mangum surfaces in the new Peacock limited docuseries which fictionalizes the real-life absurdity of its title character, PAUL T. GOLDMAN.
Chase Mangum as Johnny in Peacock original series 'Paul T. Goldman' (photo by Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)
In the two-hour season finale episode, airing on January 22, 2023, Mangum steps into this bizarre reenactment tale as Johnny, the teenage son of Paul T. Goldman. The series kicked-off when Paul finds out that his wife has been living a secret double life, turning his world upside down. His life is thrust into a labyrinth of fraud, deception, and criminality as he attempts to uncover the truth.
Mangum was excited to be part of this unique series, adding “The first thing I remember seeing when I got to set was Paul’s smiling face as he walked out of his trailer. He approached me right away and made me feel at home, telling me the story of what happened between him and his ex-wife.”
Directed by Jason Woliner, of “Borat” sequel fame, takes a similar approach to the series combining fact and fiction to create a hybrid of reality show meets making-of-a-movie style to bring this allegedly true tale to the screen. Mangum shares, “Being able to work with Jason Woliner was such an amazing experience. He was so hands on and always checked in with me before it was time to shoot my scenes. Jason made my time on set fun and easy and I am so grateful for the opportunity.”
Mangum is known by millions for recurring as Young Martin Riggs on the FOX action series, Lethal Weapon, a role which won him a Young Entertainer Award. His credits also include memorable roles on the ABC hit comedy series, The Goldbergs, and the comedy-horror anthology series, 20 Seconds to Live, among many others.
Extending his creative skills beyond acting, Mangum is also a very talented musician. He has been performing in bands since he was six years old, playing the drums, bass, guitar and has more recently the ukulele. Currently, he sings and plays bass in the band Whim, and will be hitting the recording studio with Grammy Award winner Dweezil Zappa.
A Los Angeles native, Mangum is the son of actor, comedian, and improv master Jonathan Mangum. The two even worked together, along with longtime friend Wayne Brady, on a commercial advertisement for Kroger.
