Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,466 in the last 365 days.

Mobility City of Lake County Celebrates Four Years of Helping Chicagoland Improve Quality of Life With Mobility Products

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., services seniors with mobility equipment sales, repairs, rentals and more.

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., services seniors with mobility equipment sales, repairs, rentals and more.

Collage showing owners Kevin and leann, mobility scooters, recliner lift chairs, and technician's van.

Owners Kevin and Leann's collage picture with showroom, recliner lift chairs, mobility scooters, and technician's van

Image of Mobility City Lake County corporate showroom design, located at 888 E Belvidere Rd Unit 401, Grayslake, IL 60030

Mobility City Lake County corporate showroom design, located at 888 E Belvidere Rd Unit 401, Grayslake, IL 60030

Owners Leann and Kevin Pignone have helped thousands of Illinoisans with the repair, rental, and sales of mobility equipment from their Grayslake headquarters

Congratulations Kevin and Leann on four years of growth at Mobility City Lake County. We are proud of you and your success. We have great expectation for the future of your franchise.”
— Vincent Baratta, COO
BOCA RATON, FL, US, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that its Mobility City Lake County location will be celebrating its 4-year anniversary in Feb 2023. Chicagoland residents who are mobility impaired can visit the showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or, if homebound, can have a mobile technician come to their home for onsite service.

“Leann and Kevin were our first Illinois franchise owners in 2019. We are thrilled to see their continued growth and development of their territory,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “As Illinoisans have come to know the excellent customer service and products provided by the Lake County team, we expect to see more showrooms opening in the Chicagoland area,” said Diane.

Mobility City of Lake County is a woman-owned business led by Leann and Kevin Pignone, who brought proven experience in homecare and franchising to their business including Brightstar and UPS Stores. “This business model has given us the opportunity to impact the community in a very tangible way. We help people live a better quality of life and provide their families tools to keep them safe,” they said.

“Our Mobility City model features services in-store and at your home, utilizing repair technicians who make house calls in branded vans. Kevin has provided practical insights at our owner meetings to encourage efficiencies,” said Vincent Baratta, COO for Mobility City. “We were particularly excited to see Leann and Kevin open an expanded showroom over a year ago. Not only are they keeping pace with our business model, but their new retail location adds to the strong growth potential in their suburban Chicago territory,” said Vincent.

“We give careful thought to selecting the right owner for expansion. We could not have selected better business owners in Lake County than Leann and Kevin; especially with their local community involvement,” said Diane Baratta, president of Mobility City Holdings Inc.

There are several Franchise opportunities available in Illinois with Mobility City along with 60 additional top MSA territories available across the US. Individuals interested in pursuing a franchise are encouraged to visit www.mobilitycity.com/franchise for more information.

About Mobility City

Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSAs in the US.

One hundred percent woman-owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental, and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift-out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters through over 40 locations in 22 states.

With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted living, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.

Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
Customers can also connect with Mobility City at: https://www.facebook.com/MobilityCity/
Or, on LinkedIn at:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobility-city-holdings

PR Holding
Mobility City Holdings, inc
+1 561-300-4100
pr@mobilitycity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Mobility City of Lake County Celebrates Four Years of Helping Chicagoland Improve Quality of Life With Mobility Products

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.