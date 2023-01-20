Mobility City of Lake County Celebrates Four Years of Helping Chicagoland Improve Quality of Life With Mobility Products
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., services seniors with mobility equipment sales, repairs, rentals and more.
Owners Kevin and Leann's collage picture with showroom, recliner lift chairs, mobility scooters, and technician's van
Owners Leann and Kevin Pignone have helped thousands of Illinoisans with the repair, rental, and sales of mobility equipment from their Grayslake headquarters
“Leann and Kevin were our first Illinois franchise owners in 2019. We are thrilled to see their continued growth and development of their territory,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “As Illinoisans have come to know the excellent customer service and products provided by the Lake County team, we expect to see more showrooms opening in the Chicagoland area,” said Diane.
Mobility City of Lake County is a woman-owned business led by Leann and Kevin Pignone, who brought proven experience in homecare and franchising to their business including Brightstar and UPS Stores. “This business model has given us the opportunity to impact the community in a very tangible way. We help people live a better quality of life and provide their families tools to keep them safe,” they said.
“Our Mobility City model features services in-store and at your home, utilizing repair technicians who make house calls in branded vans. Kevin has provided practical insights at our owner meetings to encourage efficiencies,” said Vincent Baratta, COO for Mobility City. “We were particularly excited to see Leann and Kevin open an expanded showroom over a year ago. Not only are they keeping pace with our business model, but their new retail location adds to the strong growth potential in their suburban Chicago territory,” said Vincent.
“We give careful thought to selecting the right owner for expansion. We could not have selected better business owners in Lake County than Leann and Kevin; especially with their local community involvement,” said Diane Baratta, president of Mobility City Holdings Inc.
There are several Franchise opportunities available in Illinois with Mobility City along with 60 additional top MSA territories available across the US. Individuals interested in pursuing a franchise are encouraged to visit www.mobilitycity.com/franchise for more information.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSAs in the US.
One hundred percent woman-owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental, and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift-out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters through over 40 locations in 22 states.
With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted living, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
