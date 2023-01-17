Secretary of State’s Office announces upgrade to ServiceArizona.com and new AZVoteSafe Guide for Native American voters

PHOENIX – Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, the Secretary of State's Office is proud to announce an upgrade to ServiceArizona.com that allows voters to register or update their voter registration online even if their residence location does not have a standard address.

If a residence address cannot be found using traditional validation methods, the voter can enter a non-standard address, such as a description of residence location, Google Plus Code, or latitude and longitude as their residence address.

"This new option allows voters who may not have a traditional address the opportunity to register to vote and participate in the election process," Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. "Many voters in rural and tribal communities do not have a standard address, and this allows them to register online. Our office is continually working to ensure a more inclusive process."

The Secretary of State's Office has also released a new voter information and safety guide developed specifically for indigenous communities ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election. The AZVoteSafe Guide for Native American Voters is the latest guide developed as part of the office's #AZVoteSafe Initiative, aimed at helping voters in Arizona vote safely and securely in the 2020 elections.

"Native American communities have historically participated in voting in-person on Election Day as a civic and community event," said Hobbs. "Due to current public health concerns, it's now more important than ever to plan ahead and have back-up options for voting."

The guide provides step-by-step recommendations for Native American voters in tribal communities to ensure they can vote and that their vote is counted. The recommendations include:

Registering to vote or updating registration information as early as possible, and by the October 5, 2020 deadline

Joining the Permanent Early Voting List or making a one-time request for a ballot-by-mail as early as possible, and by the October 23, 2020 deadline

Developing a plan for voting, whether it is through a ballot-by-mail, voting early in-person, or voting on Election Day

Returning a ballot-by-mail as early as possible, and utilizing secure drop-off options where available

Following safety precautions when voting in-person

October 5, 2020 is the last day to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 General Election. Eligible Arizonans who have an Arizona driver's license or state identification card are encouraged to register online at www.ServiceArizona.com. Those who cannot register online through ServiceArizona may call the Secretary of State's Office at 1-877-THE-VOTE to request a voter registration form or for further assistance.

Registered voters can join the Permanent Early Voting List or make a one-time request for a ballot-by-mail at Arizona.Vote.

