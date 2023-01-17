Submit Release
Sikama International Exhibits at IPC APEX EXPO 2023

Blue logo reading "Sikama International" with a silhouette of a blue falcon

Front view of EA UP1200, three paneled rectangular silver machine with a computer in the center panel.

Interior of Sikama International, bright blue Falcon 5C machines in a row below a large Sikama International sign

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sikama International is excited to exhibit at IPC APEX EXPO 2023 January 24th, 25th, and 26th. Presenting our full line-up of Solder Reflow and support equipment, including our innovative Electron Attachment Fluxless Reflow technology, Sikama International supports a broad range of applications providing customers with the highest efficiency, smallest footprint, and most versatility in the industry.

By offering extremely efficient thermal transport, high throughput, and the smallest footprint in their class, Sikama International’s reflow and transport systems provides low vibration and friction-free part handling, as well as high versatility to meet any profile and part geometry. With the cost per square foot of manufacturing space at a premium, as well as the cost of energy and gas, Sikama’s products offer a cost-effective and robust solution. Sikama's equipment is extremely durable, with the equipment often running successfully for decades. Sikama supports a broad range of global customers who are manufacturing electronics equipment from upstream wafer manufacturing to downstream component assembly, and from fully automated production lines to small R&D facilities.

Sikama is looking forward to discussing their full product line at the APEX EXPO this year. Visit us at booth #2152 to learn more.

Sikama International: Reliable, Repeatable, Responsible Reflow

