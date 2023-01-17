Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell”Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group

Government Blockchain Association

GBAGlobal.org

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is excited to announce that Mr. Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio will be leading the GBA Identity Management Working Group.

Digital Identity will play a critical role as a fundamental human right,” echoing the sentiment prevalent at the recent annual Internet Global Forums.”
— Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is excited to announce that Mr. Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio will be leading the GBA Identity Management Working Group. He currently serves as the Chief Information Officer of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) and leads the UN Digital Transformation Group. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. In 2021, he was presented with the UN Secretary-General Award for his work in applying blockchain technology to the Digital Certificates of Entitlement process of UNJSPF retirees and beneficiaries.

"Digital Identity will play a critical role as a fundamental human right,” said Mr. Dino Cataldo Dell’Accio, echoing the sentiment prevalent at the recent annual Internet Global Forums.

The GBA Identity Management Working Group is one of 50 working groups sponsored by the GBA, whose mission is to develop education content and standards to support the use of blockchain technology for identity management purposes. The GBA working groups serve as forums for civil servants to share their requirements, while private sector members can share their solutions and ideas. This collaboration helps civil servants meet their mission. The goal of the working groups is to help the public and private sector connect, communicate, and collaborate using blockchain technology to solve public sector problems.

The GBA is a not-for-profit, professional membership organization with members in over 500 government offices at the local, state, national and international levels. Public and private sector individuals and organizations are invited to join. The GBA hosts online meetings every week and major conferences in places like the United States Capitol and the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Other benefits include online training, standards development, and access to high-level conversations with ambassadors, legislators, administrators, and industry leaders.

Mr. Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio will also be a featured speaker at the Future of Money, Governance, and the Law conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on May 23-24, 2023.

For more information about the GBA, please visit https://gbaglobal.org.
Contact:
Gerard Dache
Executive Director
Government Blockchain Association
gerard.dache@GBAglobal.org

Gerard Dache
Government Blockchain Association
+1 7034747939
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell”Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, U.S. Politics, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gerard Dache
Government Blockchain Association
+1 7034747939
Company/Organization
Amplifi / Plato
144 E44th st
New York, New York, 10017
United States
+1 551-574-2169
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
The Crypto Oasis Identifies 1,650+ Blockchain Organizations in the UAE at the End of Q4 2022
Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell”Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group
EtherMail’s Web3 email solution enabled streamlined voting for Decrypt Studios’ First Annual Crypties Awards
View All Stories From This Author