Biden-Harris Administration Unveils National Strategy to Advance Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities

Senior administration officials, community leaders, and elected officials celebrate the release of more than 30 federal agency action plans to promote safety and equity for AA and NHPIs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) convened federal government officials and community leaders to mark the release of the Biden-Harris Administration’s first-ever National Strategy to Advance Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Communities.

At a special virtual event, senior Biden-Harris Administration officials outlined the details of 32 federal agency plans, which build on the Administration’s previous actions to promote safety and equity for AA and NHPIs. Community leaders also discussed additional steps the federal government can take to address critical priorities for AA and NHPI communities, including data disaggregation, language access, and combatting anti-Asian hate. Watch the full event here.

WHIAANHPI is also soliciting public feedback on the agency plans here.

“From day one, President Biden and Vice President Harris have made clear their commitment to address the needs of underserved communities, including Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities,” said Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra. “With the release of today’s national strategy, the public can see the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government approach to advancing equity and addressing the challenges that Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities face.”

“These 32 agency action plans are the result of more than a year of work by dedicated public servants in collaboration with community advocates, and detail specific commitments to advance justice and opportunity for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders,” said U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai. “These commitments are bold, ambitious, and deeply aligned with the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader equity agenda. This national strategy also builds upon our shared progress to ensure the safety and prosperity of our families, neighborhoods, and communities.”

The event was moderated by WHIAANHPI Executive Director Krystal Ka‘ai, and included panel discussions moderated by Erika Moritsugu, Deputy Assistant to the President and AA and NHPI Senior Liaison, along with Sonal Shah, Chief Commissioner of the President’s Advisory Commission on AA and NHPIs.

Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken steps to address the needs of AA and NHPI communities by advancing policies that promote equity, expanding entry points to federal services and programs, and centering the experiences and resiliency of AA and NHPI communities. To support these efforts, WHIAANHPI engaged federal agencies to improve interagency policymaking, program development, and outreach efforts to AA and NHPI communities across the country.

In Summer 2022, 32 agencies – including all 15 executive departments in the President’s Cabinet – submitted agency plans that outline specific actions to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities. These plans are deeply aligned with the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader equity agenda and represent an historic first for the federal government.

Participants of the virtual event included:

Secretary Xavier Becerra, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, WHIAANHPI Co-Chair

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, WHIAANHPI Co-Chair Ambassador Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, WHIAANHPI Co-Chair

U.S. Trade Representative, WHIAANHPI Co-Chair Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Department of Transportation

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Miguel Cardona, U.S. Department of Education

U.S. Department of Education Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator, United States Small Business Administration

Administrator, United States Small Business Administration John Tien, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Julie Su, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Labor

Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Labor Nani Coloretti, Deputy Director, Office of Management and Budget

Deputy Director, Office of Management and Budget Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice

Associate Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice Erika L. Moritsugu, Deputy Assistant to the President and Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Senior Liaison

Deputy Assistant to the President and Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Senior Liaison Chiraag Bains , Deputy Assistant to the President on Racial Justice and Equity

, Deputy Assistant to the President on Racial Justice and Equity Daniel Koh, Deputy Cabinet Secretary, The White House

Deputy Cabinet Secretary, The White House Krystal Ka‘ai, Executive Director, White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders and President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

Executive Director, White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders and President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders Rep. Judy Chu, Chair, Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus

Chair, Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Sonal Shah, Chief Commissioner, President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

Chief Commissioner, President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders Daniel Dae Kim, Member, President’s Advisory Commission on Asian American, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

Member, President’s Advisory Commission on Asian American, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders Gregg Orton, National Director, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans

National Director, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans Manjusha Kulkarni, Co-Founder, Stop AAPI Hate; Executive Director, AAPI Equity Alliance

Co-Founder, Stop AAPI Hate; Executive Director, AAPI Equity Alliance Jiny Kim, Vice President of Policy and Programs, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC

Vice President of Policy and Programs, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC Estella Owoimaha-Church, Executive Director, Empowering Pacific Islander Communities

Executive Director, Empowering Pacific Islander Communities Chiling Tong, Chief Executive Officer and President, National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship

Chief Executive Officer and President, National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship Kham Moua, National Deputy Director, Southeast Asia Resource Action Center

The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), established by President Joseph Biden through Executive Order 14031, is charged with coordinating a whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities.