PennDOT District 4 Now Hiring for Paid Internships and Summer Maintenance Positions

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking hardworking individuals for paid internships, summer maintenance and student summer workers. If you enjoy working in an active, fast-paced environment with the potential for promotion into a permanent position, check out the various opportunities at PennDOT and apply today!

Engineering Internship - PennDOT - Statewide (College)

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pabureau/jobs/3831892/engineering-internship-penndot-statewide-college?pagetype=transferJobs

Are you looking for a paid internship? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) offers statewide paid internship opportunities during the summer to students in a variety of majors, predominantly in engineering, science, and technology fields; however, PennDOT does more than just road construction and snow removal. PennDOT is a customer-driven service organization responsible for the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of Pennsylvania's multimodal transportation system.

PennDOT interns enjoy opportunities in various areas of PennDOT operations. Internship opportunities associated with this posting will be headquartered throughout PennDOT's Engineering Districts. Although all assignments may not be offered in every location, additional examples of work and special projects may be available. View PennDOT's District map to see where your home county lies.



You may be able to obtain academic credit through participation in PennDOT's internship program. Ask your academic advisor if your college offers credit for paid internships.

Additionally, some internships may offer the flexibility to telework if determined operationally appropriate by the hiring organization.

PennDOT College Student Summer Worker

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pabureau/jobs/3832971/penndot-college-student-summer-worker?pagetype=transferJobs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking hard-working college students for employment during the summer months for the 2023 Summer Employment Program! If you enjoy working in an active, fast-paced environment while performing a public service, check out this opportunity and apply today!

PennDOT Summer Employment Program (Non-Student)

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pabureau/jobs/3826246/penndot-summer-employment-program-non-student?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

The Commonwealth is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. The Commonwealth values inclusion as we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most qualified people to serve the citizens of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, union membership, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, disability, or any other categories protected by applicable federal or state law. All diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963-4044

# #

