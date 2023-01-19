California’s Valley Sanitary District Updates Manual Processes with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software
Errors, missed deadlines, a lack of vendors, and more led California’s Valley Sanitary District to modernize. See how OpenGov checks all the boxes.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing tired of a manual and rigid procurement process, officials from the Valley Sanitary District in California partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our government agencies, on digital procurement software.
Valley Sanitary District, located in Indio, CA, southeast of Los Angeles, collects, treats, and recycles wastewater to ensure the area has a healthy, sustainable water supply. The District’s Business Manager was ready for a change, searching for a more agile procurement process. The District urgently needed a solution that would resolve errors in RFPs, ensure staff would not miss contract deadlines, attract more vendors, and assist with looming capital projects. What’s more, the District was in the midst of rebranding itself to be more modern and transparent in meeting customer needs. The solution that checked all the boxes: OpenGov Procurement.
OpenGov Procurement will benefit the District by:
- Reducing the time needed to develop RFPs thanks to a fully guided intake module reinforced with automatic error checking.
- Giving staff the ability to track milestones and set alerts for upcoming deadlines so that they never miss a contract deadline again.
- Offering vendors an easy access, self-service vendor portal that features guided step-by-step questionnaire-like proposal submissions. Thanks to this ease of use, more vendors are likely to submit bids, which could drive down costs.
- Increasing the ability to analyze spending with a single data dashboard, which allows for spreadsheets and charts to be exported for easy reporting and greater transparency.
Valley Sanitary District joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
