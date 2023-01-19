GOODWINXXII Releases Luxury Oversized Sunglasses

The contemporary accessory house adds sunglasses to product line

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOODWINXXII, an advanced contemporary accessories label creating bold essentials, is debuting its first line of sunglasses. The oversized shades compliment every face shape to inspire confidence and are designed to match any outfit for every season. The sunglasses are now available for presale.

GOODWINXXII creates essential accessories for fashionable individualists to celebrate their artistic expression and personal growth, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the journey while creating one’s ideal life. Their trendy yet timeless accessories inspire confidence and authenticity and aim to find the intersection of personal style and aspirational cool with a joyful expression.

“Adding to our product offerings brings me an immense sense of pride,” said the founder. “Watching the brand grow from an idea to a blossoming entity of its own has been extremely rewarding and seeing how our shoppers have responded to it has made the experience that much more touching.”

Lauren Goodwin, a fashion industry veteran, founded GOODWINXXII during the COVID-19 pandemic as an outlet for creative expression. The longtime philanthropist and mental health advocate sought to advocate for causes that support the healing power of art and music therapy. Lauren is committed to donating 2% of every purchase to the American Art Therapy Association and the American Music Therapy Association. Her ethos vibrates through the brand's mission to support and give back.

The GOODWINXXII label began designing accessories that unite European chic with edgy urban glamor imbued with luxury. They started with purses and belt bags, and as the company grew, they moved on to credit card holders and wallets, with sunglasses now rounding out the accessory labels product line.

ABOUT GOODWINXXII

GOODWINXXII is an advanced contemporary accessory house offering artfully designed bold and sassy essentials meticulously crafted and imbued with luxury. Characterized as being driven by peace and purpose, GOODWINXXII aims to uplift fellow women-owned companies. As a staunch supporter of collective action, Lauren believes that life is about encouraging and equipping others to empower the next person, thus creating a chain reaction of progress.

