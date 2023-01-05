Allan Edwards Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Allan Edwards Continues to Raise The Pipeline Repair Industry Standards

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allan Edwards, a fourth-generation family-owned pipeline risk mitigation company, is closing out its 75th year of business in 2022. Having officially celebrated its anniversary in April of this past year, the company will continue to honor this impressive milestone as it positions for 2023. Allan Edwards specializes in providing pipeline repair and construction solutions for the pipeline industry, leveraging its first-hand experience and trusted expertise to steer advancements in pipeline performance.

Allan Edwards began serving the oil and gas industry in the postwar era of 1947. He gained widespread industry recognition through its invention of the concrete river weight, fulfilling a unique industry need during an ongoing steel shortage. The concrete river weight quickly replaced the cast iron weights that were in common use at the time—after all, concrete was abundant, while other materials were experiencing chronic shortages.

Today, Allan Edwards supplies almost every major pipeline company in North America and many more worldwide. In recent years, Allan Edwards has been busy innovating and implementing new ideas into the business to complement its existing product offerings.

Most recently, Allan Edwards has implemented Ultrasonic Testing (UT) technology into its manufacturing process for steel repair sleeves—a core offering for the company. UT is a form of non-destructive evaluation (NDE) that uses high-frequency sound waves to detect potential flaws and laminations, both on the surface and within the body of steel material, for material quality evaluation.

"Our 75 years in business have allowed us insight into how to keep growing the industry and making it safer for pipeline operators and everyone else," said the Technical Sales Manager, Josh Wilson. "Allan Edwards is pushing for widespread standardization of steel sleeve regulations because there is no uniform standard of testing requirements for steel repair sleeves that go on to repair and reinforce in-service pipelines."

A surge in the number of regulations for quality control, safety, and reliable performance of machines has spurred the adoption of non-destructive testing equipment across multiple industries.

Allan Edwards has led the industry with innovative technology for years and has continued to implement new ideas into its daily business practices. After 75 years, its extensive knowledge and history in the industry provide an advantage in executing future change. Moving forward, Allan Edwards will utilize its custom, automated UT plate scanning machine on all incoming steel material, becoming the first repair sleeve provider to do so.

ABOUT ALLAN EDWARDS

Allan Edwards, Inc. began serving the oil and gas industry in 1947 and now proudly supplies almost every major pipeline company in North America. As a family-owned and operated business in its fourth generation, Allan Edwards remains committed to elevating the oil and gas industry, steering advancements in pipeline performance to sustain and safeguard the vital resources that communities depend on to thrive.

