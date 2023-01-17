Oregon’s Gresham-Barlow School District Staff Slashes Workload with OpenGov Software for Schools
Hours budgeting, building bids, and managing grants is in the past for Gresham-Barlow School District staff thanks to OpenGov software for local government.OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gresham-Barlow (OR) School District staff needed to cut the amount of time they spent on budgeting, procurement, and grant management, so they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and school districts, on multi-suite software.
The Gresham-Barlow School District in Gresham, OR, an eastern suburb of Portland, serves more than 11,800 students in 17 schools. The Chief Financial Officer and other executives were spending countless hours building solicitations, creating reports, and developing a budget book. The team lacked a system that could do it all efficiently. They were able to trade multiple legacy platforms for a multi-suite solution that offered everything they needed in one centralized location. That multi-suite solution? OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, OpenGov Procurement, and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, district leaders will be able to create a budget in about half the time and publish an interactive, online budget book that will provide the community with detailed information on how tax dollars are spent. OpenGov Procurement will cut staff’s solicitation development time by up to 75% thanks to a collaborative and streamlined online process. Plus, the district could see the number of suppliers increase significantly with an easy-to-use Vendor Portal. Finally, the District will set up grant management through OpenGov, which will help staff easily and quickly design forms and workflows to boost productivity.
The Gresham-Barlow School District joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of the public sector.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
