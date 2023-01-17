SUGAR LAND ARTS FEST TICKET SALES ARE OFFICIALLY OPEN

Let's get together and celebrate the arts in Sugar Land. Are you going to join us? We ART excited to see you there! The state-of-the-art Smart Financial Centre Plaza is a beautiful environment for an arts festival.

"If you haven't already started to hear about the Sugar Land Arts Fest, get ready!" said Mrs. Bridget Yeung–Board Member of the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation.” — Mrs. Bridget Yeung

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation announces the opening of ticket sales for the second annual Sugar Land Arts Festival, presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union.

This year's event will be held on April 1-2, 2023, at the Smart Financial Centre Plaza, and now is a fantastic opportunity to get limited-time "early bird" online tickets through the official website.

"Early bird" tickets are now available at just $8 each at www.sugarlandartsfest.com. So, if you haven't already started to hear about the Sugar Land Arts Fest, get ready!" said Mrs. Bridget Yeung–Board Member of the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and Co-Chair of the 2023 Sugar Land Arts Fest. "The $8 "early bird" tickets are limited in quantity, so get yours before they sell out!"

The Sugar Land Arts Festival, presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, is a two-day event showcasing the cultural and artistic diversity of Sugar Land and beyond, where attendees can experience high-quality visual and performing arts while enjoying hand-selected wines, delicious food, and live music.

The City of Sugar Land is again partnering with the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation to celebrate this second annual event on an even bigger and better level, meaning this arts festival expects to be, one more time, the top event on the region's calendar.

Sugar Land, Texas, is known for hosting some of the best events in the region, and we look forward to you joining us. So, let's get together and celebrate the arts in Sugar Land. Are you going to join us? We ART excited to see you there.

