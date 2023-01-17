MDC to host prescribed burn training course Jan 28 near Birch Tree

Body

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting landowners to a prescribed fire training course and demonstration on private property near Birch Tree from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Advanced registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189442. Course is limited to 25 participants.

“This will provide landowners with basic information regarding planning and executing a prescribed burn for grassland and woodland management,” said MDC Forester Gary Gognat. “We’ll deliver a summary of how to plan and conduct a safe and effective prescribed burn on various habitat types.”

Prescribed burning represents an effective and cost-efficient management tool benefiting many species of birds and wildlife. Effective planning is necessary to achieve beneficial effects, as well as conducting a safe burn.

The program will cover topics related to fire history, planning, weather, safety, and equipment needs, Gognat said.

“You’ll also learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn,” he added.

Participants will be provided a link to complete the mandatory online portion of the training course, to then be followed by the demonstration burn.

Please dress accordingly (leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long sleeve shirt, and safety glasses).

For more information, please email Gary Gognat at Gary.Gognat@mdc.mo.gov, or call (417) 256-7161.

Find more resources related to prescribed burns online at https://mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/prescribed-fire.