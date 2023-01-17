Chicano Rap Knight Loke G Separates Truth from Fiction in the Culture

Grind for it. Earn it. Knights of the Brown Table

While Chicano Rapper Loke G is known as the Realest, his opinion on the Culture is valued.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- While it is widely known that Chicano Rap is one of the Genres in music that has very little structure, but a great and immense following. It is also known that certain artists are directly responsible for leading the process as it became what it is today.However, in the most recent moments, Loke G referred to himself as a Knight in Chicano Rap as it applied to the conversation of the recent phrase King of Chicano Rap.The eclectic artist having experience in the industry mentioned, that there cannot be a King if there isn't even a kingdom.Directly inferring that the culture he is a part of has no infrastructure or land. Also, elaborating on the fact that society in this culture could benefit from programs, opportunities, mentors, mixers, networks or anything of value other than artistic content.Further-more mentioned that legal, marketing, and business advice as it pertains to legacy is the most important and occult advice in the culture.Loke G has been releasing content steadily for the past couple of decades and continues to tell his story through his art.Begging ain't a Hustle is his new single being released. Not only does it feature a Texas Legend named ICE from the Four Korner Hustlus, but also, sets the tone for the rapper's message.Bringing his art and ideas into Tha Plugg Magazine through his position as General Manager at AKM Publishing , Loke G focuses on what is reality vs the mirage in the industry. As the realest magazines circulate the nation's penitentiaries, Loke G keeps his finger on the pulse of the culture by listening to what the readers are thinking and feeling. People are entertained by their own level of intelligence. Tha Plugg Magazine is developed with the brightest of minds being targeted. Not everyone will understand, and that is ok.Determined to speak and represent the smallest voices and downtrodden, Loke G placed his public opinion about what it takes to lead. Being able to learn and stay humble will encourage others around you to be their absolute best. Apply The Secret and stay in appreciation mode.As his role of Consultant is gaining more and more momentum, there are many artists that will benefit from having such knowledge available and within reach. Available for interviews, commissions and or consulting services. Loke G encourages everyone to unite and stay creative.Follow on all social media sites for behind the scenes content.Make sure to listen to the whole discography directly from his YouTube channel @kbt_lokeg and sign up for the newsletter on the website www.LOKEGKBT.Com For official artist merchandise visit www.kbtlokegstore.com

We On It by Loke G