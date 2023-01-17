Submit Release
Clear Health Pass™ Launches Revolutionary COVID Pet Test™ at VMX

A look at the Test

A look at the results

Protecting Our Furry Companions at the 40th Annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX)

In 2023, we estimate that 76 million US pet owners will be infected with COVID-19, making the COVID Pet Test™ a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19”
— John Cataldi, CEO of Clear Health Pass™
ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Health Pass™ is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary COVID Pet Test™ at the 40th Annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX). Recognizing the importance of keeping our furry companions safe, the company has developed a test specifically for dogs and cats that will be available throughout the United States, where an estimated 85 million cats and 78 million dogs reside.

“With 68% of US households having pets, the demand for this innovative test is clear. In 2023, we estimate that 76 million US pet owners will be infected with COVID-19, making the COVID Pet Test™ a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19. We look forward to working with the veterinary community in our efforts further to develop our research on COVID-19 and our beloved pets," says John-Michael Cataldi, CEO of Clear Health Pass™.

The COVID Pet Test™ is simple and easy to use. A veterinarian provides the test to the pet owner. The pet owner registers their collection kit via a QR code on their computer or mobile device. During a morning walk, the pet owner will collect a fecal sample using the COVID Pet Test’s™ collection device and place it in a FedEx priority overnight shipping PAK. The sample goes directly to the Lab, where it gets tested via PCR (the gold standard of COVID-19 Testing). Results are sent to the veterinarian and the pet owner via SMS and web application within 48 hours. In the event of a positive test result, the Vet and pet owner will be notified and provided with additional information based on FDA and CDC guidelines concerning infectious controls.

Clear Health Pass™ has partnered with Premiere Medical Lab Network in the development of the COVID Pet Test™. The lab network is a Certified High Complexity, CLIA, and CAP Accredited Lab. The COVID Pet Test™ was specifically developed to target Canine and Feline infections via qualitative detection of nucleic acids from the SARS-CoV-2. The COVID Pet Test™ uses a proprietary Pet Fecal COVID-19 Assay that allows rapid and reliable isolation of high-quality total RNA from fresh pet stool samples assay utilizes a multiplex real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

About Clear Health Pass™ / COVID Pet Test™

Clear Health Pass™ is a bioinformatics, bio-surveillance, and health diagnostic platform for humans and Pets. Clear Health Pass™ is a minority/veteran-operated organization in partnership as tribal is a portfolio partner of The Native American Venture Fund (NAVF). Clear Health Pass Holdings, LLC, DBA Clear Health Pass™ is an appointed “Tribal Agent” for The Blue Lake Rancheria Economic Development Corporation (BLREDC), a federal, Section 17 Tribal Corporation, whose tribal sovereignty’s authority is derived from The Indian Reorganization Act Of 1934 (IRA), 25 U.S.C. § 477. The COVID Pet Test™ (Patent Pending) is an FDA-registered medical Device by Clear Health Pass™. All testing of the Pet COVID Pet Test™ utilizing (CHP) proprietary kit & assay(s) is performed by Premiere Labs, a Certified, High Complexity, CLIA, and CAP Accredited Lab.
www.ClearHealthPass.com
www.CovidPetTests.com

Silvia Bronder, COO
Clear Health Pass™
+1 305-321-1919
