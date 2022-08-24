A New COVID Test for Pets
Our pets play such a huge part in our lives, they are a part of our family. Whether they are registered as emotional support animals or not, the benefits they add to our life are innumerable”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amongst varied opinions from specialists on whether we should be COVID Testing our Pets, the overall opinion seems to be that we need the data and information without causing fear or concern.
Scientists have always known that coronaviruses have the potential to transmit to animal hosts, so this came as no surprise. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been documented around the world. Most of these animals became infected after contact with people who had COVID-19, including owners, caretakers, or others who were in close contact. Animals reported infected worldwide include companion animals (such as pet cats, dogs, hamsters, and ferrets), animals in zoos and sanctuaries including (several types of big cats , otters, non-human primates, a binturong, a coatimundi, a fishing cat, hyenas, hippopotamuses, and manatees), mink on mink farms and wild mink, and wildlife, (white-tailed deer, mule deer, a black-tailed marmoset, a giant anteater).
What did come as a sad surprise to the Clear Health Pass® Team, was news reports about pets being taken and euthanized in China in early 2022. From the company's origin in 2021, the plan was always to expand its diagnostic line-up to pets in addition to humans. But in hearing this news, that project was moved to the front of the list along with their Saliva COVID Test for Humans.
Clear Health Pass's mission is to save lives and this is why CEO John Cataldi saw such an immediate need to add COVID testing for our pets. "Our pets play such a huge part in our lives, they are a part of our family. Whether they are registered as emotional support animals or not, the benefits they add to our life are innumerable". An article published in News in Health in Feb 2018 discusses the positive impact that pets have on our well-being, "The unconditional love of a pet can do more than keep you company. Pets may also decrease stress, improve heart health, and even help children with their emotional and social skills." They also can have great impacts on our health. A study published in 2015 in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that children who are regularly exposed to dogs or farm animals at a young age have a lower risk of childhood asthma at age 6.
As reports of loneliness, suicide, depression, and anxiety have exponentially increased due to social distancing measures put in place by the pandemic, our pets are more important than ever. If we have tools to know whether our pet is infected, it gives us information to make decisions to keep our family safe, like wearing PPE or keeping our distance for a few days for recovery. Furthermore, data that we can collect from this type of test is invaluable to learn more about how this virus mutates and transmits, all vital weapons to help us fight back and save lives.
Whatever our roles are in our household, whether we are a spouse, parent, caretaker, a combination, or something else, we owe it to our loved ones to protect them, help them recover, and reduce the spread of this virus - and that includes our pets.
Clear Health Pass ® - Clearing the way for a healthy tomorrow
Clear Health Pass Holdings LLC is a minority/veteran-operated organization in partnership as tribal representative of federally recognized Native American Tribes. Clear Health Pass ® was founded with one mission: To save lives today and every day. We do this by providing a bio-science trifecta: at-home diagnostic testing, telehealth/treatment, and bioinformatics. Subject to FDA Regulations and Compliance.
