LOTTERY GENERATES RECORD 2nd QUARTER FUNDING FOR EDUCATION

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) closed out the second quarter of this fiscal year with a record second quarter transfer of $134,796,000 to the Lottery for Education Account. This quarter’s (Oct. 1, 2022 – Dec. 31, 2022) transfer is ahead of the $121,351,000 raised during the same period last fiscal year and brings the grand total raised for all TEL-funded programs to more than $6.7 Billion.

Details about the funds generated by the TEL since inception include:

More than $27.1 Billion in gross ticket revenues

More than $18.5 Billion in prizes won by players

More than $1.7 Billion paid in retailer commissions

“This stellar performance is terrific news for the 15 education programs funded by the Tennessee Education Lottery and those students and families who benefit so tremendously,” said TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul. “We thank so many who have contributed to this record quarter, including our Board of Directors, elected officials, retailers, players and a talented team of dedicated employees.”

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.