The Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act authorizes specified adult persons to petition a civil court to create a voluntary CARE agreement or a court-ordered CARE plan which includes treatment, housing support and other services for persons with untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders.

Implementation

The CARE Act (SB 1338) takes effect on January 1, 2023.

7 counties and their superior courts must begin implementation by October 1, 2023.

A second group, the remaining 51 counties, must begin implementation by December 1, 2024.

The Judicial Council has posted an invitation to comment on the draft CARE Act Rules and Forms. The comment period runs from December 14, 2022 until January 27, 2023. See: Invitations to Comment (under the “Probate and Mental Health” tab).

For more information, visit the California Health and Human Services website.