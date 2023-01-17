Submit Release
The CARE Act

The Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act authorizes specified adult persons to petition a civil court to create a voluntary CARE agreement or a court-ordered CARE plan which includes treatment, housing support and other services for persons with untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders.

Implementation

  • The CARE Act (SB 1338) takes effect on January 1, 2023.

  • 7 counties and their superior courts must begin implementation by October 1, 2023.

  • A second group, the remaining 51 counties, must begin implementation by December 1, 2024.

  • The Judicial Council has posted an invitation to comment on the draft CARE Act Rules and Forms. The comment period runs from December 14, 2022 until January 27, 2023. See: Invitations to Comment (under the “Probate and Mental Health” tab).
For more information, visit the California Health and Human Services website.

