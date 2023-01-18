Cutting-edge Wine Learning Program Using AI and 3D Digital Winery Destinations Calling for Candidate Wineries

Second Winery Second Winery Platform 3D Chateau Montrose

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine hardly exists in the digital world and that must change. Second Winery, a disruptive learning platform for Millennials, GenZ, and wine lovers in general, proudly reveals its innovative approach to accessing the world of wine. Unlike traditional wine schools, Second Winery uses proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D technology to provide immersive, intuitive, and experience-based learning while promoting wine labels. With this platform, users can explore the best wineries worldwide inside an astoundingly detailed 3D environment, using winegrowing challenges, game theory, AI, and social interaction to learn through activities such as harvesting, grape selection and crushing, fermentation, and blending the final superb wine: red, white, rose, sparkling, and fortified. Second Winery provides unprecedented branding opportunities for participating wineries, including the possibility of delivering wines for tasting.



What is Second Winery?

Second Winery uses carefully-designed roles and levels where subscribers gain practical experience with winegrowing and the wine industry, such as winery worker, vineyard manager, winemaker, and finally, graduating to be a winery director who manages all aspects of operations, including business decisions. Users will actually help make the wine, “working” at the sorting table, in the vat room, or amongst the barrels. Those successfully passing through all the roles and levels will receive accreditation as a Wine Pro who has mastered specific learning objectives.

This kind of interactive experience is needed. As the 2022 Wine Industry Report from Silicon Valley Bank put it, there is a “failure to market to young consumers” and “wine sales are overly dependent on older age groups,” with the potential to plummet by 20% over the next decade because of disinterest among youth. This is caused by a lack of knowledge and engagement. Second Winery bridges this gap by providing a captivating and accessible way to learn about wine while also providing memorable experiences of member wineries, their terroir, and sense of place. This occurs in a fun setting, it’s social, and allows tasting the wine. Second Winery focuses on enjoying, learning, and trying the best wines worldwide, rather than the traditional classroom setting, with impressive results.

Traditional wine schools can be expensive, intimidating, and, frankly, boring; they fail to connect with what Millennials and GenZ are seeking, not offering the experiences they value. Wine education campaigns launched by wineries, appellations, or trade organizations offer only conventional web pages and courses that the younger digital natives find uninspiring. There has been no recognition of the important changes required by dynamic demographic shifts in the wine market. Second Winery offers interactive experiences of specific wineries worldwide: the chance to visit real wine estates and taste their wines in an approachable, fun, social, and eco-friendly way. It facilitates winery tours without the attendant CO2 emissions. It opens the world of wine to a diverse swath of youth using a platform accessible by computer or in virtual reality, building equity in wine learning. Millennials and GenZ feel curious about wine, but consider it elitist, too complicated, remote, and even pedantic. Second Winery offers a disruptive solution to this problem that not only grounds wine knowledge in virtual experiences but also makes it easily obtainable and entertaining, informed by the power of AI.

Second Winery is thus a game-changer in the wine industry, revolutionizing the way people learn about wine and opening up the world of wine to new generations of enthusiasts. Second Winery is excited to bring this new alternative to the market and looks forward to seeing the impact it will have on the future of the wine industry and learning.



Call for Wineries

Second Winery has commenced the process of selecting the best wineries worldwide to participate in its platform. It will select a total of 100 wineries to participate from different global wine regions. The selection criteria will be based on the quality of the wines as well as the architecture design and landscape of the winery and vineyards, through the seasons, reproducing them in 3D and allow users to visit these facilities while learning about wine. The final day to register for candidacy is February 28th, 2023. Interested wineries can register by visiting the website call.secondwinery.com.

Second Winery provides a new and innovative space for wineries to interact directly with consumers that expands reach and enriches their value proposition with an interactive, game-like, and information-rich experience attractive to younger generations.

• Adds new revenue streams for wineries

• Supports the development of an ESG strategy

• Opens new communication channels (including virtual events for partners and/or consumers)

• Vastly increases knowledge and value of the brand for subscribers

• Provides a marketing tool that places the winery in immediate contact with consumers; they will know the brand, the winery, and the wine

“Our platform makes the world of wine more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their level of wine knowledge. We look forward to seeing the impact our platform will have on the future of wine education and the wine industry as a whole.”

Second Winery, incorporated in the United Kingdom, was founded in 2022.

