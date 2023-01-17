Submit Release
F&G conducting winter fish survey on Lake Cascade in January

Attention Cascade ice anglers: This winter, IDFG will be conducting fisheries surveys on Lake Cascade with partners at the University of Idaho. These surveys are part of an ongoing graduate study evaluating seasonal changes in diet and growth of perch, bass, and pikeminnow in Lake Cascade.

Bryce Marciniak poses with perch in front of University of Idaho buoys on Lake Cascade

To conduct these surveys, holes larger than 10” in diameter will be cut with saws to deploy sampling gears in several locations across the lake. These areas will be clearly marked with ice shanties, bright orange paint, and descriptive signs until the survey is complete and the holes refreeze. 

For more information about Lake Cascade and other fisheries in the McCall subregion, visit idfg.idaho.gov or contact the McCall Fish and Game office at (208) 634-8137, Regional Fisheries Biologist mike.thomas@idfg.idaho.gov, or Regional Fisheries Manager jordan.messner@idfg.idaho.gov. 
 

