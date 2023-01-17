Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,844 in the last 365 days.

JBC Machine, Inc. Acquires Collaborative Robot

a collaborative robot in motion

a collaborative robot for machinging

Custom CNC machining shop, JBC, has installed a collaborative robot to increase efficiency

It is important to note that the idea is to make our machinists more efficient, not to replace anyone”
— Aaron Harvey
HORTONVILLE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom machine shop, JBC Machine, Inc. is excited to announce the acquisition and installation of their first collaborative robot.

Collaborative robots—often referred to as cobots—have been gaining popularity amongst manufacturers for several years. They are relatively small, and can be programmed to handle a variety of different tasks, which makes them more convenient than a lot of traditional industrial robots.

Cobots are also built with several safety features that allow them to share workspace with their human counterparts, negating the need for protective fencing or barriers.

The JBC team made the decision to invest in a collaborative robot as part of an effort to increase shop productivity without having to expand their workforce.

“It is important to note that the idea is to make our machinists more efficient, not to replace anyone,” said Aaron Harvey, owner and president of JBC. “Due to the difficulty of finding skilled machinists in today’s job market, it was a logical step for us to take.”

The collaborative robot will be used to run some of the more repetitive tasks, which will free up JBC’s machinists to handle the complex work. In addition to increasing productivity, offloading tasks that involve repetitive motions to the cobot will protect the machinists from developing physical complications like carpal tunnel.

The cobot will also make it possible for JBC to engage in lights out machining when they are running a production job. “Overall, it should increase our throughput without us having to increase our workforce, thus increasing our efficiency,” said Harvey.

###
About JBC Machine: Founded in 1985, JBC Machine, Inc. has been providing custom CNC machining services for nearly four decades. They serve a variety of industries, including—but not limited to—aerospace, paper manufacturing, packaging, and food processing. To learn more about JBC’s custom machining solutions, get in touch today.

Aaron Harvey
JBC Machine
+1 920-779-4075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

JBC Machine, Inc. Acquires Collaborative Robot

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.