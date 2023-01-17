JBC Machine, Inc. Acquires Collaborative Robot
Custom CNC machining shop, JBC, has installed a collaborative robot to increase efficiency
It is important to note that the idea is to make our machinists more efficient, not to replace anyone”HORTONVILLE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom machine shop, JBC Machine, Inc. is excited to announce the acquisition and installation of their first collaborative robot.
Collaborative robots—often referred to as cobots—have been gaining popularity amongst manufacturers for several years. They are relatively small, and can be programmed to handle a variety of different tasks, which makes them more convenient than a lot of traditional industrial robots.
Cobots are also built with several safety features that allow them to share workspace with their human counterparts, negating the need for protective fencing or barriers.
The JBC team made the decision to invest in a collaborative robot as part of an effort to increase shop productivity without having to expand their workforce.
“It is important to note that the idea is to make our machinists more efficient, not to replace anyone,” said Aaron Harvey, owner and president of JBC. “Due to the difficulty of finding skilled machinists in today’s job market, it was a logical step for us to take.”
The collaborative robot will be used to run some of the more repetitive tasks, which will free up JBC’s machinists to handle the complex work. In addition to increasing productivity, offloading tasks that involve repetitive motions to the cobot will protect the machinists from developing physical complications like carpal tunnel.
The cobot will also make it possible for JBC to engage in lights out machining when they are running a production job. “Overall, it should increase our throughput without us having to increase our workforce, thus increasing our efficiency,” said Harvey.
About JBC Machine: Founded in 1985, JBC Machine, Inc. has been providing custom CNC machining services for nearly four decades. They serve a variety of industries, including—but not limited to—aerospace, paper manufacturing, packaging, and food processing. To learn more about JBC’s custom machining solutions, get in touch today.
