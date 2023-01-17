Assisting Students in Preparing for Career Opportunities  

This guidance is offered by the Maine Department of Education to clarify the requirement listed in Sec. 1. 20-A MRSA §4713 and §4730 as it pertains to providing access to the public website of the Maine Department of Labor’s Center for Workforce Research and Information (CWRI) containing statewide employment projections. All Maine middle and high schools are required to include the electronic link to the CWRI employment projections when providing career education programming and guidance for students and parents.

The Department recognizes that students may choose to enter the workforce in different ways and strives to provide guidance to help students navigate their postsecondary plans. To this end, the Department of Labor and the Department of Education have launched a student career discovery dashboard that presents the regional and statewide employment projections in an age-appropriate manner for students in grades 6-12. Examples of information presented on the student dashboard include information on annual openings by occupations in career clusters, the typical education requirements by occupation, and annual median wages of occupations. Accompanying the dashboard are an instructional video with tips on navigating the dashboard and a Maine Labor Market Information for Students slide deck. These student-friendly resources have been designed to complement existing online resources (e.g., career videos) and to expose students to career choices that align with their aspirations, interests, and aptitudes.

The 2020 Maine Learning Results Life and Career Ready standards were updated to support the development of key career readiness elements and career awareness expectations for students in grades K-5 and career exploration and planning expectations for students in grades 6-12.

