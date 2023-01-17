STP announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Austria
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for Austria. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is October2022
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
The lower house of the Austrian Parliament (Nationalrat) enacts federal legislation, usually with the involvement of the upper house of the Austrian Parliament (Bundesrat). The 183 members of the Nationalrat are directly elected by the people. The Bundesrat, however, is elected by the provincial councils (Landtage). As a rule, the Bundesrat is entitled only to enter a suspensory objection to a draft law. Under Austria’s Constitution, each of the nine provinces (Bundesländer) is subject to its own provincial constitutional law in addition to federal constitutional law. Provincial constitutional law must not be inconsistent with federal constitutional law and is therefore subordinate to it.
Austria is also subject to EU legislation as an EU Member State. EU Regulations and Decisions are directly binding in Austria. EU Directives are incorporated into Austria law by implementing national legislation. Additional information is available at https://commission.europa.eu/law/law-makingprocess/applying-eu-law_en (last accessed October 2022).
Legislation in Austria is available through the search database at https://www.ris.bka.gv.at/ Bund/ (last accessed October 2022). To find a specific piece of consolidated legislation, use the search database that is found under “Bundesrecht konsolidiert.” European Union legislation and documents are available through the web portal at https://eur-lex.europa.eu/collection/eu-law/ legislation/recent.html (last accessed October 2022).
Environment
The primary environmental authority is the Federal Ministry of Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology (BMK). More information is available at https://www.bmk.gv.at/ (last accessed October 2022).
Examples of key environment legislation include:
• Business Code (GewO);
• Environmental Impact Assessment Act (UVP-G 2000);
• Clean Air Act (BLRG);
• Emission Register Ordinance (Emissionskatasterverordnung);
• Ordinance on Combustion Installations (FAV 2019); and
• Waste Management Act (AWG 2002).
Health and Safety
The primary health and safety authorities are the applicable locally competent labor inspectorates, which are part of the Ministry of Labor and Economics. Contact information for the locally competent labor inspectorates is available at https://www.arbeitsinspektion.gv.at/Kontakt/ (last accessed October 2022).
Examples of key health and safety legislation include:
• Employee Protection Act (ASchG);
• General Employee Protection Ordinance (AAV);
• Workplace Ordinance (AStV);
• Labeling Ordinance (KennV); and
• Limit Value Ordinance (GKV).
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
Natalie Elster
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
The lower house of the Austrian Parliament (Nationalrat) enacts federal legislation, usually with the involvement of the upper house of the Austrian Parliament (Bundesrat). The 183 members of the Nationalrat are directly elected by the people. The Bundesrat, however, is elected by the provincial councils (Landtage). As a rule, the Bundesrat is entitled only to enter a suspensory objection to a draft law. Under Austria’s Constitution, each of the nine provinces (Bundesländer) is subject to its own provincial constitutional law in addition to federal constitutional law. Provincial constitutional law must not be inconsistent with federal constitutional law and is therefore subordinate to it.
Austria is also subject to EU legislation as an EU Member State. EU Regulations and Decisions are directly binding in Austria. EU Directives are incorporated into Austria law by implementing national legislation. Additional information is available at https://commission.europa.eu/law/law-makingprocess/applying-eu-law_en (last accessed October 2022).
Legislation in Austria is available through the search database at https://www.ris.bka.gv.at/ Bund/ (last accessed October 2022). To find a specific piece of consolidated legislation, use the search database that is found under “Bundesrecht konsolidiert.” European Union legislation and documents are available through the web portal at https://eur-lex.europa.eu/collection/eu-law/ legislation/recent.html (last accessed October 2022).
Environment
The primary environmental authority is the Federal Ministry of Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology (BMK). More information is available at https://www.bmk.gv.at/ (last accessed October 2022).
Examples of key environment legislation include:
• Business Code (GewO);
• Environmental Impact Assessment Act (UVP-G 2000);
• Clean Air Act (BLRG);
• Emission Register Ordinance (Emissionskatasterverordnung);
• Ordinance on Combustion Installations (FAV 2019); and
• Waste Management Act (AWG 2002).
Health and Safety
The primary health and safety authorities are the applicable locally competent labor inspectorates, which are part of the Ministry of Labor and Economics. Contact information for the locally competent labor inspectorates is available at https://www.arbeitsinspektion.gv.at/Kontakt/ (last accessed October 2022).
Examples of key health and safety legislation include:
• Employee Protection Act (ASchG);
• General Employee Protection Ordinance (AAV);
• Workplace Ordinance (AStV);
• Labeling Ordinance (KennV); and
• Limit Value Ordinance (GKV).
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
Natalie Elster
STP ComplianceEHS
+1 604-983-3434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn